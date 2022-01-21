Big Time RV: The Elvis Factor (Season 2 Premiere Discovery Turbo AU Sat 22 Jan 2022)

It’s time once again for fans to weigh in on their all-time favorite Super Bowl commercial.
Super Bowl Greatest Commericals: All Time Classics, an interactive special where fans can vote live for their favorite Super Bowl commercial ever, will air Tuesday, Feb. 8 at 8 PM on CBS and will be available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+. Boomer Esiason, analyst for CBS Sports’ The NFL Today, and Daniela Ruah, star of CBS’ NCIS: Los Angeles, will host the special from SoFi Stadium, site of Super Bowl LVI in Los Angeles.
In the special, now in its 21st year, Ruah...
