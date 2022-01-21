ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

Big Time RV: The Elvis Factor (Season 2 Premiere Discovery Turbo AU Sat 22 Jan 2022)

By Published on
memorabletv.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Elvis Factor: A family of five see stars over a high-end RV fit...

www.memorabletv.com

Comments / 0

Related
Entertainment Weekly

Merle Ginsberg returns (sorta) in the best moments from the RuPaul's Drag Race season 14 premiere

That was just one of several fabulous moments from Friday's debut, all of which culminated in the most enjoyable premiere Drag Race has hosted in years — one that even included a rare, full lip-sync performance from Mama Ru, queens rocking out on guitars, bathing in spaghetti, harkening back to Drag Race contests of years' past with a fashion photoshoot mini-challenge, and calling RuPaul to inquire about her car's extended warranty on a cute little hamburger phone.
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

‘Super Bowl Greatest Commercials: All Time Classics’ Interactive Special Gets Date On CBS & Paramount+

It’s time once again for fans to weigh in on their all-time favorite Super Bowl commercial. Super Bowl Greatest Commericals: All Time Classics, an interactive special where fans can vote live for their favorite Super Bowl commercial ever, will air Tuesday, Feb. 8 at 8 PM on CBS and will be available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+. Boomer Esiason, analyst for CBS Sports’ The NFL Today, and Daniela Ruah, star of CBS’ NCIS: Los Angeles, will host the special from SoFi Stadium, site of Super Bowl LVI in Los Angeles. In the special, now in its 21st year, Ruah...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elvis
FanSided

What time is A Discovery of Witches on tonight? (January 15)

A Discovery of Witches Season 3, Episode 2 arrives on multiple streaming platforms tonight. Here’s what to expect and how to watch it. If you loved seeing Diana and Matthew interact with Jack Blackfriars during A Discovery of Witches Season 2, you’ll be happy to hear that he returns in the new episode.
TV SERIES
kalw.org

Happy birthday, Elvis and Bowie (and Tampa Red and Slim Gaillard)

Devon Strolovitch studied medieval Judeo-Portuguese manuscripts and earned a PhD in Linguistics from Cornell University before coming to KALW. He is the Senior Producer of Philosophy Talk, and since 2007 has hosted Fog City Blues, the weekly digest of Blues in the Bay Area and beyond.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Discovery Turbo#Sat#Vehicles#The Kentucky Derby
stereoboard.com

Elvis Costello - The Boy Named If (Album Review)

Elvis Costello’s 32nd studio album is great: a spiky, literate five course meal of a record created over the tail end (we hope) of lockdown with longtime bandmates Pete Thomas (drums), Steve Nieve (keys) and a relative newcomer in Davey Faragher (bass). It demonstrates the ongoing imagination, hunger and skill of the English songwriter, who at 67 continues adding to a rich catalogue of intelligent, storied, genre-defying pop music.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cars
wrestlingrumors.net

WWE Bringing Back Long Running Series After Two Year Hiatus

Back on the schedule. There is a lot of WWE programming in any given week. The amount of wrestling available to any fan is nothing short of astounding and it can be rather easy to overlook some of the better options available. That isn’t even including the non-wrestling content, and now we might be seeing one of the company’s better shows making a long awaited comeback.
WWE
FanSided

What time is A Discovery of Witches Season 3, Episode 3 on tonight?

A Discovery of Witches Season 3, Episode 3 airs on three streaming platforms tonight. What can you expect, and what time is the episode out?. Tensions are running high in the world of A Discovery of Witches. Jack reuniting with Diana and Matthew was a bittersweet moment. Not only were they angry that Jack became a vampire (although they understood why), they were shocked to learn that he suffers from blood rage.
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy