Why Women Kill: Scene Of The Crime (S2EP4 SBS Viceland Sat 22 Jan 2022)

Michelle Alyssa Go was catching a train. Sandra Shells was waiting for a bus. Brianna Kupfer was working her shift in a furniture store.All three women were then murdered in what appears to be random acts of senseless violence by homeless men.Their killings, which all took place across just three days last week, have once again thrust concerns around a rise in violent crime and homelessness in America’s major cities into the spotlight.Ms Go was standing on the platform at Times Square station in New York City at around 9.40am on Saturday morning.The 40-year-old, who lived on the Upper West...

