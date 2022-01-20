ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Securing the Government’s Digital Supply Chains

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMany people think of cybersecurity as threats coming from the outside, but with the government relying on private companies to provide hardware and software, the very tools that agencies use could be a threat within themselves. During this exclusive...

aithority.com

o9 Solutions and AWS Collaborate to Help Businesses Accelerate the Digital Transformation of Their Supply Chain Planning

O9 Solutions, a leading enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software platform provider for transforming planning and decision-making, announced joining the AWS Partner Network (APN). This collaboration makes it easier for businesses to deploy the full suite of o9’s cloud-native solutions leveraging the breadth and depth of the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Cloud.
SOFTWARE
Supply & Demand Chain Executive

Engineering USA’s Movilitas Acquisition Expands Digital Supply Chain Manufacturing Capabilities

Engineering USA acquired Movilitas, further strengthening the capabilities and unique market position of the organization's Industries eXcellence Global division, which specializes in the design, integration and delivery of holistic technology solutions covering the end-to-end lifecycle of industrial products and processes. Movilitas will complete the company's vision for Industry 4.0 and...
BUSINESS
helpnetsecurity.com

Mirantis Secure Registry 3.0 helps enterprises secure their software supply chain

Mirantis released Mirantis Secure Registry (MSR) 3.0, which supports usage across any Kubernetes distribution. Security is often an afterthought during application development and lifecycle management, leading to images that contain vulnerabilities and put cloud native environments at risk. Mirantis Secure Registry (formerly Docker Trusted Registry) provides an enterprise-grade container registry solution that can be easily integrated to provide the core of an effective secure software supply chain.
SOFTWARE
infosecurity-magazine.com

Why Zero Trust is the Best Defence for our Digital Food Supply Chain

While the ways our supermarkets have embraced technology during the pandemic have been well documented, the food supply chain has been quietly looking at ways to embrace digitalization to deliver better quality food and decrease food waste. However, increased use of digital solutions comes with new challenges for the cold chain, primarily the need to keep infrastructure and data safe from cyber-criminals. So, as the world’s food industry moves into the digital era, what security risks does it face, and how can they mitigate those risks to stay as secure as possible?
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
federalnewsnetwork.com

Test automation as a force multiplier in government

Most projects conducted at federal agencies are traditionally complex, lengthy and resource-intensive. In the past, software releases occurred every six months, but now, in the digital transformation era, these releases are happening on a monthly basis. This puts additional pressure on federal agencies that are faced with persistent cyberattacks and compliance requirements. Even a minor update to their software can bring operations to a standstill, putting a heavy burden on teams to minimize risks as they release new software. As the public sector continues to migrate to the cloud, these organizations face various new challenges around how to be effective at handling test automation. Today, developers are spending an incredible amount of time on manual testing software for applications, a critical task to avoid bugs and security flaws, but which should also be quick and painless. Manual testing can be very costly to an organization. On average, many organizations spend more than $9 million per year on manual testing, and those numbers are even higher in the federal government. This also cascades into significant delays in product releases and, ultimately, provides for a less-than-optimal user experience. Commercially, these issues are receiving the necessary attention they require. The federal government, unfortunately, can be several cycles behind the commercial space when it comes to automating software testing.
TECHNOLOGY
inforisktoday.com

New FS-ISAC Program Boosts Supply Chain Security Dialogue

The Financial Services Information Sharing and Analysis Center, known as FS-ISAC, launched a new platform Wednesday called the Critical Providers Program, which will give members and service providers a means to strengthen communications related to far-reaching threats to supply chain security in the financial sector. Akamai Technologies, the content delivery network service provider and longtime partner vendor for FS-ISAC, is spearheading the program as the founding member.
ECONOMY
securityboulevard.com

Linux Foundation, Red Hat Join Supply Chain Security Summit

Last week the White House convened government and private sector stakeholders to discuss initiatives to improve the security of open source software and ways new collaboration could drive improvements. The discussion focused on three topics: Preventing security defects and vulnerabilities in code and open source packages, improving the process for...
COMPUTERS
northeastern.edu

Supply chains are a mess. But there’s hope on the horizon.

Supply chains are a mess. But there’s hope on the horizon. The supply-chain problems of 2021 will continue well into the new year while potentially contributing to inflation, according to Northeastern experts. But the issues also could yield promising solutions to reinvent supply chains by accessing the $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill signed by President Joe Biden in November.
BUSINESS
The Press

As a result of widespread attacks, organizations are quickly mobilizing to understand and reduce software supply chain security risk.

Anchore Report Shows 73% of Software Companies and 62% of Large Enterprises Were Hit by Software Supply Chain Attacks in 2021. SANTA BARBARA, Calif., Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Anchore today released its second annual report of executive insights into managing enterprise software supply chain security practices. The Anchore 2022 Software Supply Chain Security Report compiles responses from 428 leaders and executives in IT, security and development roles to identify the latest trends on how organizations are adapting to new security challenges of the software supply chain.
TECHNOLOGY
Sourcing Journal

China’s Zero-Covid Policy Has ‘Ripple Effect’ on Supply Chains

Josh Brazil, vice president of supply chain data insights at Project44, analyzes recent developments with ports and carriers. This content is for SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read.
PUBLIC HEALTH
helpnetsecurity.com

GrammaTech CodeSentry 3.0 improves software supply chain security

GrammaTech announced a new version of its CodeSentry software supply chain security platform which enables organizations to produce a software bill of materials (SBOM). CodeSentry enables organizations to proactively detect and address risks in commercial off the shelf (COTS) applications and third-party software, and allows development teams to assure they are delivering secure and compliant software. With the integration of VulnDB from Risk Based Security, a Flashpoint company, CodeSentry version 3.0 now provides enhanced intelligence, visibility and remediation information for vulnerabilities present in open source components as well as license information that it detects by automating binary scanning.
SOFTWARE
World Economic Forum

Here's how we can resolve the global supply chain crisis

This is an experimental feature. Some words or names may be mispronounced. Does it sound good? Yes / No. The supply chain crisis has impacted global trade, but particularly developing countries distant from production hubs. The recent crisis gives us a glimpse of the potential impact of climate change on...
INDUSTRY
dcvelocity.com

Outlook 2022: What’s in store for logistics/supply chain?

For supply chain professionals everywhere, the year 2021 was one for the books. And not in a good way. Shipping disruptions, port delays, and supply hiccups created shortages of everything from pet food and computer chips to new cars and construction materials, giving the industry something of a black eye in the process.
BUSINESS
federalnewsnetwork.com

Next generation solutions to today’s IT problems

Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Fed Tech Talk’s audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne. The federal government needs to increase the speed of software innovation to bring key services to our citizens as well as capabilities to our warfighters. Cloud, Cloud Native...
SOFTWARE
Sourcing Journal

Why the Great Supply Chain Disruption Will Continue This Year: IHS Markit

“What is unfolding in supply chains globally is not only disruptive, it is also historic,” IHS Markit vice chairman Daniel Yergin said. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read.
LOS ANGELES, CA
federalnewsnetwork.com

Three perspectives on network modernization: ‘fail fast, fail small, and succeed’

The day-to-day efforts at federal agencies to evolve and improve on their digital transformation, means things like innovation and reimagining can’t just be buzzwords. An organization’s culture, people, and customer experience all play a role. “It’s not just about the technology,” said Jamie Holcombe, CIO for the U.S....
TECHNOLOGY
Truth About Cars

Will Intel’s Ohio Chip Plants Fix Automotive Supply Chains?

Intel has announced a $20 billion investment to transform a 1,000-acre plot in New Albany, Ohio, into the latest addition to its U.S. chip-manufacturing hub. Construction is scheduled to commence later this year with operations starting in 2025. But everyone’s wondering if it is going to be enough to rectify the pathetic state in which domestic vehicle production currently finds itself.
OHIO STATE
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

DOT, DOL Announce Expansion of Trucking Apprenticeships, New Truck Driver Boards and Studies to Improve the Working Conditions of Truck Drivers

Washington, DC — In December, as part of the Administration’s approach to strengthening America’s supply chains, address bottlenecks, and lower prices for Americans, the U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) and the U.S. Department of Labor (DOL) announced the Biden-Harris Trucking Action Plan, Today, to uphold the 30-day commitments made in the Trucking Action Plan, DOT […] The post DOT, DOL Announce Expansion of Trucking Apprenticeships, New Truck Driver Boards and Studies to Improve the Working Conditions of Truck Drivers appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
ECONOMY

