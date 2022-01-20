Securing the Government’s Digital Supply Chains

Most projects conducted at federal agencies are traditionally complex, lengthy and resource-intensive. In the past, software releases occurred every six months, but now, in the digital transformation era, these releases are happening on a monthly basis. This puts additional pressure on federal agencies that are faced with persistent cyberattacks and compliance requirements. Even a minor update to their software can bring operations to a standstill, putting a heavy burden on teams to minimize risks as they release new software. As the public sector continues to migrate to the cloud, these organizations face various new challenges around how to be effective at handling test automation. Today, developers are spending an incredible amount of time on manual testing software for applications, a critical task to avoid bugs and security flaws, but which should also be quick and painless. Manual testing can be very costly to an organization. On average, many organizations spend more than $9 million per year on manual testing, and those numbers are even higher in the federal government. This also cascades into significant delays in product releases and, ultimately, provides for a less-than-optimal user experience. Commercially, these issues are receiving the necessary attention they require. The federal government, unfortunately, can be several cycles behind the commercial space when it comes to automating software testing.

