The Chicago Bears interviewed Byron Leftwich for their coaching vacancy. Here’s what to know about the Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator.

By Tribune News Service
Mercury News
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Chicago Bears have reached out to at least 15 general manager and 10 coaching candidates for interviews. As they go through the process, we’re looking at each of the prospective hires. <mark class="hl_orange">Byron Leftwich</mark>. Title: Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator. Age: 42. Experience. Leftwich has been the...

NFL world reacts to Ravens’ stunning firing

The Baltimore Ravens made a very surprising coaching move on Friday evening with the decision to fire defensive coordinator Don “Wink” Martindale. Baltimore announced the news with a statement from head coach John Harbaugh, who said that he and Martindale “have agreed to move forward in separate directions.”
The Baltimore Sun

In surprise, Ravens fire defensive coordinator Don ‘Wink’ Martindale after disappointing season

The Ravens have fired defensive coordinator Don “Wink” Martindale, a surprising shakeup that comes less than two weeks after the end of a disappointing season. In a statement the Ravens released Friday, coach John Harbaugh said that he and Martindale, who had one year remaining on his contract in Baltimore, had “agreed to move forward in separate directions.” “We have had a great run on ...
Danny Kanell Has 2 Quarterbacks In Mind For Steelers

The post-Ben Roethlisberger era in Pittsburgh has commenced. Big Ben played in what’s expected to be his final NFL game last weekend in a postseason loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. Now, all eyes in Pittsburgh turn to the future of the team’s quarterback position. Danny Kanell has...
