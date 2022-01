NEW YORK — It was the same old story for the Knicks Thursday night:. The starters were brutal, and it took the bench to make it a game. Julius Randle, Kemba Walker and company ran up a deficit that got to 24 points early in the fourth quarter. A lineup of Immanuel Quickley, Alec Burks, Obi Toppin and Quentin Grimes turned in a spirited performance to cut the lead to 10 twice, but it was too little too late in a 102-91 loss to the Pelicans.

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO