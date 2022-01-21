ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UFC

UFC 270 faceoff: Brandon Moreno, Deiveson Figueiredo have first trilogy-fight staredown

By Mike Bohn, Ken Hathaway
 2 days ago
ANAHEIM, Calif. – Brandon Moreno and Deiveson Figueiredo had yet another faceoff on Thursday’s following the UFC 270 pre-fight press conference.

Moreno (19-5-2 MMA, 7-2-2 UFC) and Figueiredo (20-2-1 MMA, 9-2-1 UFC) are set to clash in a third consecutive UFC flyweight championship bout – all of which have occurred within a 406-day stretch. They’ve spent more than 30 minutes in the octagon together, and even more time outside of it when including all the media obligations.

The pre-fight staredowns between Moreno, 28, the reigning 125-pound titleholder, and Figueiredo, 34, have ranged from pleasant to confrontational, so it was relatively unknown what was going to happen when they came face-to-face for the first time ahead of UFC 270.

Both men kept civil and acted in a professional manner after answering questions from the media ahead of Saturday’s co-main event trilogy fight, which takes place at Honda Center and airs on pay-per-view following prelims on ESPN and ESPN+.

Watch the video above to see the first UFC 270 fight week faceoff between Moreno and Figueiredo.

ESPN

UFC 270 expert picks: Who has the edge in Ngannou-Gane and Moreno-Figueiredo?

The UFC's reigning heavyweight champion will attempt to unify the title on Saturday at UFC 270 (10 p.m. on ESPN+ PPV), as Francis Ngannou meets interim titleholder Ciryl Gane at the Honda Center in Anaheim, California. Ngannou (16-3) won the title last March by knocking out arguably the greatest heavyweight...
UFC
thebodylockmma.com

The God of War: A Look at Deiveson Figueiredo

For six years between 2012 and 2018, the UFC’s flyweight division was dominated by Demetrius “Mighty Mouse” Johnson. Henry Cejudo briefly held the title after defeating the longtime champion, defending it once before moving to bantamweight and then retiring. The flyweight title for the first time ever sat vacant without a clear chance, and high expectations set by the previous owners, for many fans who the next champion would be was a fascinating prospect.
UFC
firstsportz.com

Deiveson Figueiredo wife: Who is “DEUS DA GUERRA’s better half?

Deiveson Figueiredo, the former UFC Flyweight champion has a great career in MMA. He has an astonishing record of 20-2-1 (Win-Loss-Draw). He is still an active fighter and has great things to achieve in the UFC. Deiveson Figueiredo was born on 18th December 1987 in Soure, Para, Brazil. He trains...
UFC
mymmanews.com

Joseph Benavidez discusses UFC 270 flyweight title fight: “I feel like the moment is going in Brandon Moreno’s way”

Joseph Benavidez was a staple in the history of the UFC flyweight division, having fought for the title four times in his career, he knows the division better than anyone else. In fact, before his retirement in September of last year, Benavidez fought former champion, Deiveson Figueiredo, twice for the vacant title, although he came up short both times.
UFC
Sherdog

Rafael dos Anjos Expects Deiveson Figueiredo, Ciryl Gane to Reign Supreme at UFC 270

Sign up for ESPN+ right here, and you can then stream the UFC live on your smart TV, computer, phone, tablet or streaming device via the ESPN app. Former Ultimate Fighting Championship lightweight champ Rafael dos Anjos may have a fight coming up in February, but that isn’t keeping him from paying attention to current events.
UFC
Empire Sports Media

UFC 270 Preview: Brandon Moreno – Deiveson Figueiredo 3

Tomorrow night in the co-main event of UFC 270, we will see the third installment of a budding rivalry in the flyweight division. Former flyweight champion Deiveson Figueiredo (20-2-1) will be looking to regain his title as he takes on the current undisputed flyweight champion Brandon Moreno (19-5-2). For Figueiredo,...
UFC
mmanews.com

Brandon Moreno: It’ll Be Nice To Send Figueiredo To The 135lb Division

Brandon Moreno is looking to send Deiveson Figueiredo packing. A flyweight title fight is set for the co-main event of UFC 270 this Saturday night. Champion Brandon Moreno will be looking to defeat former champion Deiveson Figueiredo and hopefully put this feud behind him. This fight will be the third time these two have fought consecutively, and Moreno is hoping the third time is a charm and he can finally move past this opponent and continue defending his title against the rest of the 125 pound division.
UFC
ClutchPoints

UFC 270 Odds: Moreno vs. Figueiredo prediction, odds, pick and more

The co-main event of UFC 270 sees the trilogy fight between Brandon Moreno and Deiveson Figueiredo go down in what will most likely be the very last fight between them. So far, they’ve met three times in less than two years. The UFC flyweights fought to a draw in December 2020 and Brandon Moreno won by submission in June 2021. It’s safe to say they know each other very well and the third fight could very well be the most exciting fight between them. The UFC 270 odds are very close. It’s time to continue our UFC odds series with a Moreno-Figueiredo prediction and pick.
UFC
NewsBreak
Mixed Martial Arts
NewsBreak
Honda
NewsBreak
UFC
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Francis Ngannou must ensure Tyson Fury dream does not distract from Ciryl Gane test at UFC 270

If Francis Ngannou were to look in the mirror, he might just see an improbable green glint in the dark pools of his eyes.Maybe he can already picture the dollars, stacked much higher than his 6ft 3in frame and much wider than those granite shoulders.For it must be so enticing, the prospect of a crossover bout with the biggest name in boxing, especially for a phenomenon who is severely undervalued by his employers and who started fighting long before he set foot in a ring. Growing up in poverty in Cameroon, Ngannou began working in sand quarries at the...
UFC
The Independent

UFC 2022 schedule: Every major fight happening this year

Following one of the most successful and engrossing years in the history of the UFC, the mixed martial arts promotion will look to keep building in 2022.2021 saw Conor McGregor fight twice, marking his most active year since 2016. The Irishman lost to Dustin Poirier in each outing, suffering a horrific broken leg in the most recent, but he is targeting a summer return to the Octagon.Elsewhere, newer stars like Israel Adesanya, Khamzat Chimaev and Sean O’Malley will look to further enhance their legacies and profiles, while featherweight queen Amanda Nunes will surely seek to regain her bantamweight belt...
UFC
The Independent

UFC: Ranking all of Francis Ngannou’s knockouts ahead of Ciryl Gane fight

Francis Ngannou is a fighting phenomenon: the honorary ‘baddest man on the planet’ as UFC heavyweight champion, and the most ferocious power-puncher in the promotion’s history.The French-Cameroonian’s professional mixed martial arts record stands at 16-3, while his UFC record is 11-2 since his debut in 2015 – with 10 of those wins coming via knockout or TKO.Ngannou, 35, in fact went 6-0 in the company, with five of those victories achieved via KO/TKO and one coming via submission, before he suffered back-to-back decision losses.The first of those two defeats was a humbling by then-champion Stipe Miocic, but Ngannou worked...
UFC
The Independent

Francis Ngannou’s sparring footage claims dismissed by Ciryl Gane’s coach

Ciryl Gane’s coach has dismissed Francis Ngannou’s suggestion that sparring footage of the upcoming opponents was edited.Fernand Lopez trained Ngannou prior to the French-Cameroonian’s UFC heavyweight title win last March, and he has continued to coach Gane all the while.Ngannou and Gane used to train together at Lopez’s MMA Factory gym in France, and the former teammates are set to become opponents this month in the main event of UFC 270.Gane carries the interim heavyweight title into the bout, having obtained the gold in August, and the build-up to the contest has been dominated by conversations around sparring footage...
UFC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

