ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UFC

UFC 270: Francis Ngannou, Ciryl Gane verbally spar over memory of actual sparring session

By Matt Erickson, Ken Hathaway
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NvOQ2_0dregYnD00

ANAHEIM, Calif. – For Francis Ngannou and Ciryl Gane, a lot of their beef might come down to a matter of semantics.

For example, Ngannou said Thursday he never was teammates with Gane – but that he already had moved from France to Las Vegas, and merely was passing back through MMA Factory in Paris when he happened to do some sparring with Gane. They trained, but they weren’t teammates.

Similarly, they have a difference of opinion – and perhaps a difference of recollection – of a claim Ngannou (16-3 MMA, 11-2 UFC) made earlier this week that he knocked out Gane (10-0 MMA, 7-0 UFC) with a kick when they sparred.

“He was knocked out, probably, because he doesn’t remember,” Ngannou said.

“This is not the truth,” Gane said in response. “We did some sparring – and it was really great sparring from Francis. It was a beautiful left kick. The problem with Francis is he doesn’t like technical sparring – (he likes) to make power. … You gave me the left kick. You hurt me. You see? I’m honest – you hurt me. You hurt me. But you didn’t knock me down.”

The two sparred back and forth verbally at Thursday’s UFC 270 pre-fight news conference with UFC president Dana White in the middle.

Saturday, Ngannou, the UFC’s heavyweight champion, meets Gane, the interim champ, in the main event at Honda Center in Anaheim, Calif., to unify their belts. The unbeaten Gane is a slight betting favorite. He has the pair’s former coach, Fernand Lopez, in his corner. Ngannou now is with Xtreme Couture in Las Vegas after leaving Lopez’s gym several years ago.

When challenged to look him in the eyes and say he knocked him out with the kick, Ngannou ultimately said he can’t prove it because he doesn’t have the video tape – but said he respects Gane.

And Gane said he’d like to see Ngannou respect him, then, publicly in front of the crowd.

Their backstory – be it as friends, teammates, or merely two heavyweights who trained a few times – has turned into a solid selling point for the UFC. And White said that will be a big deal come Saturday.

“This whole story is a great story. But the most important thing is no matter who hit who, who did what, who doesn’t like who, on Saturday night, the two biggest, baddest heavyweights in the world are going to fight, and all the questions will be answered. That’s all that matters.”

Comments / 0

Related
bjpenndotcom

Daniel Cormier claims he’s “heard whispers” that endless contract drama has “taken a toll” on Francis Ngannou ahead of UFC 270

UFC commentator Daniel Cormier has said that the contract drama between Francis Ngannou and the UFC may be impacting him. It’s no secret that Francis Ngannou has had his fair share of disagreements with the Ultimate Fighting Championship. As of this writing he’s still part of the roster but after UFC 270 this Saturday, his future will be uncertain as his current contract with the promotion expires.
UFC
bjpenndotcom

Ciryl Gane denies being KO’d by Francis Ngannou in sparring: “Maybe it’s a strategy to intimidate me?”

UFC heavyweight Ciryl Gane has denied that he was knocked out by rival Francis Ngannou in a previous training session. With UFC 270 being just over 24 hours away, it’s no surprise to see that the tension is really beginning to build between main eventers Francis Ngannou and Ciryl Gane. Both men would ideally prefer to focus their energy on the fight itself but with there being so many outside circumstances to consider, it’s near enough impossible for them not to get drawn into the chaos.
UFC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ciryl Gane
Person
Dana White
Person
Francis Ngannou
bjpenndotcom

Dana White sends a stern message to Francis Ngannou ahead of UFC 270, tells him to focus on Ciryl Gane not boxing

Dana White has sent a message to Francis Ngannou ahead of UFC 270. In the main event of the first pay-per-view card in 2022, Ngannou is set to defend his heavyweight title for the first time against the interim champ, Ciryl Gane. It’s a fascinating fight due to them being ex-training partners, but a big storyline for the scrap is the fact this is Ngannou’s last fight on his contract.
UFC
The Independent

Francis Ngannou must ensure Tyson Fury dream does not distract from Ciryl Gane test at UFC 270

If Francis Ngannou were to look in the mirror, he might just see an improbable green glint in the dark pools of his eyes.Maybe he can already picture the dollars, stacked much higher than his 6ft 3in frame and much wider than those granite shoulders.For it must be so enticing, the prospect of a crossover bout with the biggest name in boxing, especially for a phenomenon who is severely undervalued by his employers and who started fighting long before he set foot in a ring. Growing up in poverty in Cameroon, Ngannou began working in sand quarries at the...
UFC
firstsportz.com

“It was an accident,” Francis Ngannou talks about knocking out Ciryl Gane in training ahead of UFC 270

The mind games are already deployed by Francis Ngannou as he reveals the story behind him knocking out his rival Ciryl Gane in training. The drama and tension leading up to UFC 270 are unbelievable. Two champions take on each other. One, with vicious intent inside the octagon while the other comes in with a cool head looking to outclass his opponent. Francis Ngannou spoke to the media ahead of his huge title fight against his former teammate Ciryl Gane. In the press conference, the Predator revealed he knocked out the Frenchman with a high kick.
UFC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sparring#Combat#Mma Factory#Xtreme Couture
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
NewsBreak
UFC
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
Empire Sports Media

UFC 270 Preview: Francis Ngannou – Ciryl Gane

Tomorrow night in the main event of UFC 270, we will see a showdown for the undisputed heavyweight championship. Heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou (16-3) takes on the interim champion Ciryl Gane (10-0) in one of the more highly anticipated heavyweight title fights in history. This is such an intriguing matchup...
UFC
fightsports.tv

Behind The Tale Of Tape: How Francis Ngannou, Ciryl Gane Can Settle Feud At UFC 270

The first UFC pay-per-view of 2022 is almost here. Headlining UFC 270 will be the heavyweight title fight between reigning champion Francis Ngannou and interim titleholder Ciryl Gane. Ngannou comes in as the well-deserved favorite. He has dominated the heavyweight division for the past four years, winning his last five...
UFC
The Independent

Francis Ngannou’s destructive UFC run signals start of heavyweight evolution

Dreams of replicating the ferocious Mike Tyson drove Francis Ngannou in his unlikely journey to heavyweight glory.But while Iron Mike initially lit that fire inside him, his inspirational journey out of poverty and gruelling work at sand quarries eventually saw the Cameroonian transition to MMA after moving to Paris.His notorious power, which has inspired his destructive path to the top of the UFC somewhat belittles his craft. It obscures a newfound nuance to his game that was beautifully showcased in his rematch against Stipe Miocic 10 months ago.From a reckless brawler in love with his power at times, Ngannou, now...
UFC
SPY

How To Watch UFC 270 Tonight: Stream Ngannou vs. Gane’s Heavyweight Title Fight!

The first UFC fight night of 2022 is finally here. On Saturday, January 22, UFC will return with a highly anticipated Heavyweight Title fight between Francis Ngannou vs. Ciryl Gane. UFC 270 will take place at the Honda Center in Anaheim, California, and the earliest preliminaries will start at 6:15 p.m. EST. The main event is scheduled for 10:00 p.m. EST. If you want to livestream UFC 270 when it takes place tonight, then there’s only one option for streaming the fights: ESPN+ and the official UFC 270 pay-per-view event. We’ve got all of the information you need to watch UFC...
UFC
PennLive.com

Francis Ngannou, Ciryl Gane collide in UFC 270 heavyweight title showdown

ANAHEIM, Calif. — Francis Ngannou’s path to his UFC heavyweight title was not straight, and it was not short. The Cameroon-born Frenchman had detours and setbacks while traveling to a place where this vicious, versatile athlete finally developed the mental fortitude and physical precision to become what so many people always figured he would be — a champion.
UFC
The Independent

UFC 270 time: When does Ngannou vs Gane fight start tonight?

In the main event of UFC 270 this Saturday, Francis Ngannou makes the first defence of his heavyweight title as he comes up against interim champion and former teammate Ciryl Gane.Ngannou is 16-3 in professional mixed martial arts and 11-2 in the UFC, with all of his wins in the promotion coming via stoppage – 10 by knockout/TKO and one by submission. In his last outing, the French-Cameroonian avenged a 2018 decision loss to Stipe Miocic by knocking out the American to take his heavyweight title in March.FOLLOW LIVE: UFC 270 – latest updates and fight resultsMeanwhile, Gane (10-0)...
UFC
The Independent

Francis Ngannou determined to keep his focus ahead of Ciryl Gane showdown

Francis Ngannou has warned Ciryl Gane’s camp that their failure to distract him ahead of their UFC 270 showdown is a “massive problem” for them.Heavyweight champion Ngannou and Gane meet in an eagerly-anticipated unification bout at the Honda Center in Anaheim during the early hours of Sunday morning with their rivalry having been enhanced during the build-up.The pair sparred briefly during their time together at the MMA Factory before Cameroonian Ngannou parted with coach Fernand Lopez and headed for the United States and a tension between the two camps has been exacerbated by leaked training videos and an apparent...
UFC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

69K+
Followers
115K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy