Looking to see more of Los Angeles but unsure of where to start? Well, first off, that is very valid. L.A. is huge, confusing and not at all walkable. There are so many great parts of the city, from the incredible food to the warm beaches and excellent sports, but sadly, L.A.’s art, more specifically its street art, is often overlooked. On nearly every city corner, artists have let their creativity take over to create something incredible. Street art is a great way to learn about the city and its different communities. And all you need to do to start exploring it, is to clear your schedule and then head to the Metro Exposition line by USC.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO