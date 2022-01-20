BigCommerce, Blend Labs stocks surge after Palantir co-founder touts stocks

Affected by the recent stock market pullback, Target's stock trades at a 20% discount compared to all-time highs. Target Corporation (TGT) is a retail department store chain with nationwide US operations. As the eighth largest retailer in the United States, Target offers customers everyday essentials and fashionable, differentiated merchandise at discounted prices. Strong growth performance over the past decade has been followed by a prolonged stock rally that has accelerated over the past couple of years. Considering a recent stock price pullback, caused by an apparent correction in the markets, this analysis explores Target's attractiveness considering the company's fundamentals and valuation.
