BigCommerce, Blend Labs stocks surge after Palantir co-founder touts stocks

By Liz Kiesche
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBigCommerce Holdings (NASDAQ:BIGC) stock jumps 6.3% and Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND) surges 9.0% after Joe Lonsdale, manager partner at 8VC and Palantir co-founder, says both stocks look "really cheap." The venture capital investor said he's...

Joe Lonsdale
Deadline

Market Rebounds In Volatile Trading But Netflix, Meme Stocks Led by AMC Extend Losses Ahead of Fed Meeting, Next Round Of Quarterly Earnings

Wall Street had a wild start to the week, with stock markets rebounding to end Monday higher after plunging on worries about rising interest rates and tensions in Ukraine. Media stocks mostly ended up in positive territory, though AMC and Netflix were notable exceptions, declining 7% and 2.6%, respectively. The Dow, Nasdaq and S&P 500 all finished higher after a swing of hundreds of points. In the early going, he damage was pretty severe, with the S&P joining the Nasdaq in territory that qualifies as a correction. Economists generally define a correction as a 10% decline from the peak, which came last...
Kohl’s stock surges 35% after takeover offers

Kohl’s stock surged nearly 35% in midday trading Monday following reports that at least two different buyers are looking to take the retailer private. On Friday, Kohl’s received an unsolicited $9 billion bid to go private from a consortium backed by activist investor Starboard Value LP, according to published sources.
Hot Stocks: IBM, AXP, VZ advance on earnings; JNJ, GE slip

As the market looks for direction after the dramatic reversal it saw the day before, earnings news stepped into the spotlight during Tuesday's pre-market trading. Quarterly results came out from a host of big-name companies, with IBM (NYSE:IBM), American Express (NYSE:AXP) and Verizon (NYSE:VZ) all getting a bid before the opening bell.
GE earnings read-throughs

GE (NYSE:GE) reported earnings this morning, with better-than-expected results being offset by weaker-than-expected guidance; given the Company's broad footprint, there are plenty of read-throughs to digest. Foremost, the wind business is seeing cost inflation and project delays driving negative margin, much the same as Siemens Gamesa (OTCPK:GCTAF) reported last week;...
Restaurant stocks: Starbucks and Dutch Bros. are recommended at BofA after sell-offs

Bank of America singles out Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) and Dutch Bros. Inc. (NYSE:BROS) as top picks in the restaurant sector amid the wave of selling pressure. Analyst Sara Senatore says for BROS the firm sees upside to annual unit volume and opportunity for meaningful G&A leverage. "We think the IPO sell-off likely places the company’s exceptional unit economics and a long growth runway at increasingly attractive valuations," she writes.
Nvidia declines as it prepares to drop $40B ARM bid: Bloomberg

Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) is down sharply in pre-market trading after Bloomberg reported on Tuesday that the Jensen Huang-led company is "quietly" preparing to abandon its acquisition of U.K.-based chip designer Arm. Citing people familiar with the matter, Nvidia has told partners it does not expect the deal to be finalized. It...
The More They Fall The More I Buy: 11 Rich Retirement Blue-Chips Set To Fly

The current market pullback is 100% normal, healthy, and was expected by most analysts and students of market and economic history. Warren Buffett famously recommended investors "be greedy when others are fearful". So far in 2022, value is down a bit, certain deep value blue-chips like British American (NYSE:BTI) are...
Snowflake upgraded to buy at Loop Capital, sees 34% upside

Data warehousing company Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) has seen a significant pullback in shares since mid-November and now Loop Capital is upgrading the stock, noting the decline is disconnected from the valuation. Analyst Mark Schappel raised his rating to buy from hold and added a $370 price target, implying a 34% return...
Target: A High-Quality Business Closer To A Fair Valuation

Affected by the recent stock market pullback, Target's stock trades at a 20% discount compared to all-time highs. Target Corporation (TGT) is a retail department store chain with nationwide US operations. As the eighth largest retailer in the United States, Target offers customers everyday essentials and fashionable, differentiated merchandise at discounted prices. Strong growth performance over the past decade has been followed by a prolonged stock rally that has accelerated over the past couple of years. Considering a recent stock price pullback, caused by an apparent correction in the markets, this analysis explores Target's attractiveness considering the company's fundamentals and valuation.
MicroStrategy wants to keep buying bitcoin even as volatility takes charge - WSJ

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) plans to continue buying and "hodling" bitcoin (BTC-USD) despite recent volatility in crypto prices, Chief Financial Officer Phong Le told the Wall Street Journal. “Our strategy with bitcoin has been to buy and hold, so to the extent we have excess cash flows or we find other ways...
Twilio gets new overweight rating from Atlantic Equities, firm sees 20% upside

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) is getting some positive commentary from Wall Street, as Atlantic Equities started coverage on the cloud communications company with an overweight rating, noting that the stark sell-off provides an opportunity for investors. Analyst Peter Sazel put an overweight rating and a $240 price target, implying more than 20%...
