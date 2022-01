Kim Kardashian West and Jeff Leatham team up again for fragrance collection. Keeping up with the launches! Kim Kardashian West took to Instagram to announce the second installment of her fragrance collaboration with friend and creative Jeff Leatham. The duo has been working together for over a decade, with Leatham often creating art and flower installations for Kardashian-Jenner events, and they already co-created a fragrance in April 2021. The latest, Jeff Leatham II by KKW Fragrance, will consist of three new scents: Iconic Gardenia, Caramel Orchid, and Rare Fig. The scents are described as a “floral floral,” “woody musky gourmand,” and “floral green” and will be available on January 26 exclusively on the KKW Fragrance e-commerce site. Seeing as the original collaboration sold out without customers even getting a whiff, no doubt this next iteration will be just as popular.

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 2 DAYS AGO