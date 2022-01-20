ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

AgNet News Hour: Thursday, 01-20-22

agnetwest.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGet the latest agriculture news in today’s AgNet News Hour, hosted by Danielle Leal. Today’s show...

agnetwest.com

Comments / 0

Related
agnetwest.com

Almond Update: Mating Disruption Could Be ‘Backbone of Any IPM Program’

Mating disruption is a critical component of an integrated pest management (IPM) program to address issues of navel orangeworm (NOW). A breakout session during the 2021 Almond Conference focused exclusively on the practice, with different options available to growers and incentives to help with implementation. The cornerstone to an effective IPM approach to NOW is winter sanitation, which can be coupled with several other practices and tools. Senior Specialist in Pest Management at the Almond Board of California (ABC), Drew Wolter noted how important mating disruption tools can be for growers.
AGRICULTURE
agnetwest.com

Electronically Sniffing Out Tomato Plant Pests

A new device created by USDA’s Agriculture Research Service (ARS) and university scientists from Ohio has the ability to sniff out pests on plants. Whiteflies are pests that infect tomato plants and if left unchecked can probe themselves to the bottom of plant leaves causing them to turn yellow, curl or drop off. They can also transmit viral diseases and hinder the ripening process. Monitoring for whitefly is time-consuming and it typically involves checking the plant’s leaves for pests or by capturing them on sticky traps.
AGRICULTURE
agnetwest.com

Blong Xiong to Lead USDA’s Farm Service Agency in California

The Biden Administration recently appointed Blong Xiong as the new State Executive Director (SED) for the USDA California Farm Service Agency (FSA). Xiong joined the California FSA team on Jan. 18, 2022. As the Executive Director for Asian Business Institute & Resource Center (ABIRC), and with over 20 years of...
CALIFORNIA STATE
agnetwest.com

Almond Matters: Finishing Dormancy Programs with Bloom on The Horizon

In today’s Almond Matters, brought to you by Valent, bloom is a few weeks away and growers are finishing up their dormancy programs in orchards. Sanitation efforts and dormant applications are wrapping up as pollinators begin to move into the state and growers prepare for the bloom season. Field Market Development Specialist with Valent USA, Todd Burkdoll noted that the weather has been largely cooperative for setting the stage for a good bloom period.
AGRICULTURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Agnet News Hour
Popculture

Macaroni and Cheese Recall Issued

One of the most popular frozen macaroni and cheese products out there has been hit with a recall this week. According to the FDA's website, Amy's Kitchen has recalled one lot of Amy's Vegan Organic Rice Mac & Cheeze. This batch of the product was reportedly contaminated with real dairy products, posing a risk to those buying it for allergy purposes.
FOOD SAFETY
agnetwest.com

Dealing with a Dreaded Weed Harmful to Pets and Livestock

How to deal with a dreaded weed that is harmful to your pets. That’s coming up on This Land of Ours. Goat head weed is sometimes referred to as puncturevine, cat’s head, or devil’s thorn. It’s an annual broadleaf that readily reseeds itself. Not only is it difficult to eradicate, but it can also poison livestock and pets. It thrives in rocky locations and does well in roadsides, construction areas, and along railroad tracks. It’s also readily found in yards, pastures, and fields.
ANIMALS
agnetwest.com

Week in Review: Trade War Impacts Tallied and Farmers Encouraged to Weigh-In on WOTUS

A recent report from the U.S. Department of Agriculture details the trade war impacts stemming from tariffs on steel and aluminum. Agricultural groups are continuing efforts to work with federal officials on the process for reworking the Waters of the U.S. (WOTUS) rule. A report was released recently detailing the first 18 months of implementing the Water Resilience Portfolio. Up to $225 million is being made available by the U.S. Department of Agriculture through the Regional Conservation Partnership Program. A $286.4 billion budget plan for the state of California was introduced by Governor Gavin Newsom recently and was met with support from California Farm Bureau. Subscribe to the weekly newsletter to receive the latest agricultural headlines directly in your inbox.
CALIFORNIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
USDA
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
agnetwest.com

The California Kitchen: Engagement Meatloaf Untamed

In today’s California Kitchen, learn how to prepare Engagement Meatloaf Untamed with The Untamed Chef, Albert J Hernandez. Listen to Albert prepare Engagement Meatloaf Untamed below. For this and many more of these recipes visit: www.ajhtheuntamedchef.com. Watch Albert’s Cooking Show: www.foodytv.com or stream it on Roku, Amazon Fire, Google...
CALIFORNIA STATE
agnetwest.com

Industry Coordination Paramount for Combatting HLB in California

In an open letter to California citrus growers, Jim Gorden, chair of the Citrus Pest & Disease Prevention Committee, emphasized the importance of cooperation of all growers to keep huanglongbing (HLB) at bay. Growers need to work together to coordinate treatments for maximum effectiveness. Read more about HLB treatment coordination...
CALIFORNIA STATE
agnetwest.com

MSOB: Understanding Bacillus-Based Products and Grower Needs

Bacillus-based products have been used by farmers for several decades and the category is a sizable one. There are multiple different species within the Bacillus genus, which can all have different characteristics. Even within the same species, there can be different isolates that have different impacts on cropping systems. Vice President of Field Development and Technical Services for Marrone Bio, Timothy Johnson said that Bacillus-based fungicides in particular have come a long way over the last 20 years.
AGRICULTURE
WETM

Thursday’s Pollen Outlook (1/20/22)

Thursday’s Pollen Outlook (1/20/22) If you have a news tip or a correction to the story you can email it to us through this link. If you would like to send a comment to the author of the story, you can find their email on our Meet the Team page.
ENVIRONMENT
agnetwest.com

The California Kitchen: Gluten-free Dumplings

In today’s California Kitchen, learn how to prepare Gluten-free Dumplings with The Untamed Chef, Albert J Hernandez. Listen to Albert prepare Gluten-free Dumplings below. For this and many more of these recipes visit: www.ajhtheuntamedchef.com. Watch Albert’s Cooking Show: www.foodytv.com or stream it on Roku, Amazon Fire, Google TV, and...
CALIFORNIA STATE
agnetwest.com

Common Scallion Plant Problems to Watch Out For

Some common Scallion Plant problems to watch out for. That’s coming up on This Land of Ours. Scallions – also known as green or spring onions – are tasty, immensely versatile, and easy to grow. They fend off a number of different garden pests and are invaluable companion plants. Still, scallions are no stranger to problems.
GARDENING
agnetwest.com

Tips for Storing Produce in a Root Cellar

Some tips for storing produce in a root cellar. That’s coming up on This Land of Ours. One of the first and probably most important tips about storing produce in a root cellar is to keep fruits away from veggies. And this is because of ethylene gas. Not only that, he strong odors of vegetables like cabbage, onions, and turnips can be absorbed by nearby fruits. So you’ll want to keep them at opposite ends of the house.
AGRICULTURE
agnetwest.com

RCPP Applications Accepted Through April 13

Up to $225 million is being made available by the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) through the Regional Conservation Partnership Program (RCPP). Funding opportunities for conservation partners are available through both RCPP Classic and RCPP Alternative Funding Arrangements (AFA). The program’s mission is to facilitate projects to address natural resource challenges on agricultural land. USDA will be RCPP applications for both components of the program through April 13. Since being established through the 2014 Farm Bill, RCPP has resulted in nearly $3 billion being collectively invested in conservation activities on private lands.
AGRICULTURE
agnetwest.com

USDA Outlines Long-Term Strategy for Addressing Wildfire Crisis

Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack and Forest Service Chief Randy Moore will today launch a comprehensive response to the nation’s growing wildfire crisis – “Confronting the Wildfire Crisis: A Strategy for Protecting Communities and Improving Resilience in America’s Forests.” The strategy outlines the need to significantly increase fuels and forest health treatments to address the escalating crisis of wildfire danger that threatens millions of acres and numerous communities across the United States.
AGRICULTURE
agnetwest.com

Agronomic Minute: Adding Biosolutions to Cropping Systems

Biosolutions are continuing to become a more popular tool available to growers looking to diversify their crop management approach. Products are available to help growers do anything from boost crop yields to protect from pest and disease damage. UPL Technical Service Manager, Emily Smith said biosolutions come in a variety of different forms.
AGRICULTURE
agnetwest.com

Trade War Impacts Documented in Recent USDA Report

A recent report from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) details the trade war impacts stemming from tariffs on steel and aluminum. The report examines the losses that occurred in 2018 and 2019 due to retaliatory tariffs imposed by Canada, China, the EU, India, Mexico, and Turkey. While tariffs from each country had an impact, losses that resulted were most profound for exports to China. USDA’s Economic Research Service estimates that farm export losses totaled $27 billion during that time. The findings were published in the report, “The Economic Impacts of Retaliatory Tariffs on U.S. Agriculture.”
U.S. POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy