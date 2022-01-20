AgNet News Hour: Thursday, 01-20-22

A recent report from the U.S. Department of Agriculture details the trade war impacts stemming from tariffs on steel and aluminum. Agricultural groups are continuing efforts to work with federal officials on the process for reworking the Waters of the U.S. (WOTUS) rule. A report was released recently detailing the first 18 months of implementing the Water Resilience Portfolio. Up to $225 million is being made available by the U.S. Department of Agriculture through the Regional Conservation Partnership Program. A $286.4 billion budget plan for the state of California was introduced by Governor Gavin Newsom recently and was met with support from California Farm Bureau. Subscribe to the weekly newsletter to receive the latest agricultural headlines directly in your inbox.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO