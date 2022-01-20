AgNet News Hour: Thursday, 01-20-22

A recent report from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) details the trade war impacts stemming from tariffs on steel and aluminum. The report examines the losses that occurred in 2018 and 2019 due to retaliatory tariffs imposed by Canada, China, the EU, India, Mexico, and Turkey. While tariffs from each country had an impact, losses that resulted were most profound for exports to China. USDA’s Economic Research Service estimates that farm export losses totaled $27 billion during that time. The findings were published in the report, “The Economic Impacts of Retaliatory Tariffs on U.S. Agriculture.”
