Grocery & Supermaket

Grocery stores grapple with bare shelves

By Zachary Halaschak, Washington Examiner
Gazette
 1 day ago

Amid a monthslong supply chain exertion, shoppers across the United States have recently noticed plenty of empty shelves at grocery stores. Early on during the pandemic, shelves that usually contained toilet paper were bare. After nearly two years, some people are having trouble finding basic food staples such as meat and...

gazette.com

Comments / 0

24/7 Wall St.

These Are the Only 27 Kmart Stores Left in America

Kmart started out as the S. S. Kresge Corporation in 1899. Its store count peaked in the early 1990s at over 2,400 locations. That made it, for a brief time, a worthy competitor to Walmat. Today, there is almost nothing left of Kmart. As of Dec. 15, Kmart had only 27 locations in operation. The […]
State
Virginia State
Footwear News

How Retailers Like Walmart, Macy’s, Target and Nordstrom are Keeping Stores Open as COVID-19 Surges Across the U.S.

The recent spike in national COVID-19 cases appears to be reversing the trend towards retail recovery. But many retailers are still working hard to keep their stores open, despite the grim environment. The U.S. hit a pandemic record on Monday, with over 1 million cases, the Wall Street Journal reported. In New York City, cases are rising sharply as well across all boroughs, with 18 neighborhoods recording a 7-day positivity rate of 40% or higher in the last week of December. At the onset of the pandemic, major retailers shuttered their stores for months. This time around, retailers are better equipped to handle...
The Independent

New York H&M store forced to close after employee exposes lice on Twitter

An H&M store in New York was temporarily shut after an employee revealed that a customer found lice crawling on the displayed clothing. Netroya B, who works at the store’s Oculus outlet at the World Trade Centre in Manhattan, said that the company was not doing enough to fix the problem.The employee shared images of brown bugs, most likely lice, on a rack of half a dozen hoodies. “Today a customer discovered lice on a rack of hoodies,” she wrote on Twitter. “They’re not closing the store nor are they notifying employees of the problem. The section was just blocked...
WINKNEWS.com

Empty shelves plague many Southwest Florida grocery stores

More and more money is flying out of your wallet to put food on the table, but only if you can find the food. Grocery store aisles are littered with patches of bare shelves. The times that are left behind are expensive and that’s at Walmart, Publix, Target and stores across Southwest Florida.
BGR.com

5 popular grocery shortages that are making shoppers so angry right now

Don't Miss: Friday’s deals: $10 COVID tests, Philips Hue sale, $179 Roomba, $20 Fire TV Stick, more Throughout the Covid-19 pandemic, up to and including the present day, shoppers have encountered the effects of everything from supply chain disruptions to pandemic-related labor constraints which have unfortunately led to grocery store shortages. Just as the effects of the pandemic are not evenly distributed around the country, though, neither are these kinds of products shortages. Retailers from Walmart to Kroger, Costco, and more have all reported similar strain at times over the past two years. But shoppers in some parts of the country...
CBS Baltimore

Shelves Empty At Maryland Grocery Stores Again, Omicron & Winter Weather To Blame

BALTIMORE (WJZ) —  Maryland’s grocery stores are struggling to keep products on their shelves as well as workers amid the surge in Omicron and ongoing supply chain issues. The winter weather blunder has also played a role in the stripped selection of food and other products usually in abundance at local grocery stores. The variant is the cause of a food supply chain shortage in the Baltimore area, according to Ravi Srinivasan, an associate professor with Loyola University Maryland. The industry is labor-related, which means the people who pack the food, deliver it to stores and stock the shelves are being impacted. The...
ktxs.com

Supply chain worker urges patience as grocery stores struggle to stock shelves

WASHINGTON (TND) — A former grocery store worker turned product coordinator says he’s trying to get a grip on empty store shelves and navigate historic shipping delays. The Denver-area supply chain worker says he knows that the lack of products at local grocery stores is beyond frustrating. Right now, he’s urging everyone to remain patient as the industry scrambles over shortages.
TODAY.com

Frustrated by empty grocery store shelves? A plea from someone on the inside

In my current role in the supply chain, I am a liaison between my company, which supplies mostly dairy goods like yogurt and creamers, and a grocery store chain. I juggle communication with carriers, logistics and sales to get products onto shelves and eventually to your homes. The perils are similar to that of any customer service position: people are always mad, disrespect is common and everything is an emergency. But right now, as the pandemic drags on and the supply chain crisis continues, it’s even worse. The pressure is on and I can feel it.
CBS Boston

Massachusetts Adds BJ’s Stores To SNAP Online Food Buying Program

WESTBORO (CBS) — Massachusetts residents who get help buying food from the government can now use their SNAP EBT benefits to order groceries online from BJ’s stores. BJ’s joins Stop & Shop, Walmart, Amazon, Aldi, Hannaford, Price Chopper and Stop & Shop in the online buying program. More than $122 million in SNAP benefits have been spent for online grocery shopping in Massachusetts, the state said. BJ’s has 25 locations in Massachusetts. “SNAP remains an important tool to help fight food insecurity by putting money directly into the hands of over 590,000 households and supporting our local communities, retailers and their employees,” said Department of Transitional Assistance Commissioner Amy Kershaw in a statement. “Expanding approved online retailers promotes equity and safety for our residents receiving SNAP, allowing low-income households access to the same purchasing choices as other shoppers.” SNAP eligibility can be checked at DTAConnect.com. Benefits cannot be used to pay for grocery delivery fees.  
WTWO/WAWV

Grocery stores’ empty shelves have you worried? Emergency food is discounted and widely available

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. How to stay healthy and eat well in case of quarantine or a natural disaster Despite the look of bare shelves in some U.S. grocery stores, the world likely isn’t going to end anytime soon. But that’s no reason to avoid stocking up on quality nonperishable food with […]
FOX2548 & WIProud

Omicron Impacts Food Supply Chain; Causing Empty Shelves at Grocery Stores

I’m Clinton Griffiths with today’s AgDay Minute. The Omicron variant is making the supply chain crunch worse. The Wall Street Journal reported that it is threatening operations at America’s busiest port. It says infection rates are rising rapidly among dockworkers at the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach. The Pacific Maritime Association says about […]
WHEC TV-10

Consumer Alert: Bare shelves Biden is trending. Is the White House to blame for empty store shelves?

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — Bare shelves Biden. It's trending on social media right now, and of course, that made me very curious. Across the country, folks are tweeting pictures of empty store shelves with the hashtag, bare shelves Biden. From Texas to Maryland to New Jersey, the frustration is mounting. And some say Biden's Build Back Better policies are to blame. Is that true?
alaskasnewssource.com

Weather in Seattle mostly blamed for empty grocery store shelves around Anchorage

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Shoppers should find more selections at the grocery store in Alaska soon, store representatives say. Severe weather in Seattle had impacted goods that were bound for Alaska and Washington State, according to Tairsa Worman, public affairs manager for Carrs and Safeway. She said a cargo ship delivered more groceries from Seattle on Tuesday, while another is scheduled for Sunday, Jan. 16.

