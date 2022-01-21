ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Proctor, OK

Proctor, Gamble Raise Prices On Laundry Products

By News On 6
news9.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleGet ready to pay more to do your laundry. Procter and Gamble is raising prices...

www.news9.com

Comments / 0

Related
knowtechie.com

Netflix is raising its prices…again

If you are an avid Netflix user, you’ve seen the price slowly rise throughout the years. Now, it’s getting ready to go up again. Announced in the Netflix Help Center today and reported on by Reuters, the new prices go into effect immediately for new subscribers, with existing users “gradually” seeing the increase. Netflix notes it will send an email notification 30 days before the price increase.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Proctor, OK
Local
Oklahoma Business
FOXBusiness

Trucking company enacts largest pay increase in history

A major trucking firm in the U.S. just enacted a major pay increase for its drivers – the largest in the decades-old company's history, in fact. KLLM Transport Services is boosting pay up to 33% for its over-the-road truckers and for trainees coming out of its academy, while regional company drivers and independent contractors will see a hike of 10 to 16% starting next month.
BUSINESS
Newswatch 16

Some laundry detergents may see a price hike

LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — Wash, dry, fold. It's laundry night for Rachael Gitkos from Carbondale. She does it all at her neighborhood laundry mat. The piles add up each week, especially with kids at home. "Oh, it's three loads every week," said Gitkos. Speaking of adding up, the price...
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA
Motley Fool

Pricing Power Offsets Inflationary Pressure for Procter & Gamble in Q2

P&G reported revenue that was $500 million higher than expected. Rising costs are biting into profits. Management is confident it can offset those costs by raising prices. International consumer packaged-goods giant Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) reported fiscal 2022 second-quarter earnings on Jan. 19. The market liked what it saw, and the stock was up by 3.68% on the announcement day.
BUSINESS
news9.com

Netflix Raises Monthly Subscription Prices In The US

Netflix raised its monthly subscription fees in the United States on Friday, a company spokesperson confirmed to CBS News. Depending on the plan, the monthly subscription price went up by $1 to $2. In the United States, the standard plan rose by $1.50 to $15.49, while the basic plan, which...
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Just-A-Buck Store Raising Prices

Following a trend with dollar stores lately like the Dollar Tree chain, Just-A-Buck is raising prices. Just-A-Buck is a franchise chain store that actually started in Poughkeepsie. The Just-A-Buck Poughkeepsie location at 2600 South Rd/Route 9 in the Poughkeepsie Plaza next to Marshalls is the original location. According to the official Just-A-Buck website, the store's headquarters is based in New Windsor. Steve Bakst opened the first Just-A-Buck with his sister Rochelle in Poughkeepsie back in 1988. They sold their first franchise in 1992 and now Just-A-Buck currently has 16 locations throughout the country, including 8 Hudson Valley locations.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
GOBankingRates

20 Ways To Pay Less at Costco

Shopping at Costco can be a great way to save money, but you might not be maximizing your savings. Imagine how much extra cash could be in your wallet if you optimized your buying strategy. With a...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
BGR.com

These 2 popular frozen foods are being pulled from grocery store shelves

Don't Miss: 10 deals you can’t miss on Saturday: $12 COVID tests, $200 off Shark vac, $189 AirPods Pro, more Here’s one of the unfortunate realities that goes hand-in-hand with buying a regular staple of goods from your local grocery store. It’s the fact that safety concerns sometimes result in product recalls to be aware of. A mishap in a manufacturing facility. Packages not correctly labeling all ingredients — all kinds of problems can result in such a recall. In fact, those of you who’ve recently bought spinach from a Lidl store? You’ll for sure want to be aware of this...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
WTWO/WAWV

Grocery stores’ empty shelves have you worried? Emergency food is discounted and widely available

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. How to stay healthy and eat well in case of quarantine or a natural disaster Despite the look of bare shelves in some U.S. grocery stores, the world likely isn’t going to end anytime soon. But that’s no reason to avoid stocking up on quality nonperishable food with […]
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
BGR.com

Here’s every single COVID home test kit in stock now at Amazon

On/Go at-Home COVID-19 Rapid Antigen Self-Test, 2 Tests Per Pack, Test Results in 10 Minutes Rating: 5 Stars FDA-AUTHORIZED FOR HOME USE: The On/Go COVID-19 Antigen Self-Test uses a shallow nasal swab for maximum comfort. Indicated for children as young as 2 years old when administered by an adult, and for all people 14 and older to self-perform. GET YOUR TEST REIMBURSED BY PRIVATE INSURANCE. LEARN MORE AT LETSONGO.COM/FREE BGR may receive a commission BGR may receive a commission Buy from Amazon $39.99 $24.00 Buy from Walgreens $24.00 So many people right now are looking for COVID home test kits on Amazon and other online retailers. That makes sense, of...
PUBLIC HEALTH
news9.com

Programs Aim To Reimburse Public For COVID Tests

You could get reimbursed if you bought an at-home COVID test within the last few days, thanks to a new effort from the Biden-Harris Administration. Insurance companies and group health plans will be required to cover the costs of at-home COVID tests. Rapid tests are in high demand and supply...
PUBLIC HEALTH
news9.com

UK Company Develops Onions That Don't Make You Cry

There's one vegetable that can bring most people to tears but growers are trying to change that. "Tear-less" onions are now happening in the UK. Growers said the onions were not genetically modified to make them tear-less. The onions have been carefully cross-bred for over 30 years. Aslan Lee reported...
AGRICULTURE

Comments / 0

Community Policy