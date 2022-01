Tesla To Offer FSD System In Canada In 2 To 4 weeks. The deployment of Tesla's "Full Self-Driving" or FSD system continues at a steady pace. It is important to clarify though that it is still a semi-autonomous Level 2 system, very far from fully autonomous capabilities (from A to B without human intervention). To date, Tesla's FSD system is only available in the United States, and for drivers with very high and safe driving scores.

CARS ・ 4 DAYS AGO