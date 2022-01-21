Clergy Corner for January 21, 2022

University of Redlands’ faculty, students, and staff recently received honors. Both a book-length poem and a performance, A Short History of Anger, by Edith R. White Distinguished Professor in English & Creative Writing Joy Manesiotis, was selected as co-winner of the New Measure Poetry Prize from Free Verse Editions/Parlor Press. In conjunction with a series of upcoming performances, Parlor Press will publish the book in fall 2022. The development and performances of A Short History of Anger: A Hybrid Work of Theatre & Poetry—locally, nationally, and internationally—were created in collaboration with Professor of Theatre Arts and Director Chris Beach, supported by Theatre Arts Production Director Trevor Norton, and performed by Professor of Mathematics Steve Morics, Professor of English Heather King, and numerous U of R students and alumni.
