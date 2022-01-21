Clergy Corner for January 21, 2022

On the first anniversary of whatever you choose to call it, a front page article in The Journal started with "Recalling Jan. 6: a national day of infamy." As the "news" cycle evolved many, including Joe Manchin, equated the events of that day with the civil war, Pearl Harbor and 9/11. What an absurdity. When it comes to infamy, there is simply no comparison with those events, nor with the ongoing rioting and lawlessness plaguing many of our major cities today. Paraphrasing Winston Churchill's "Never in the field of human conflict....." speech, I submit that never in the course of American politics has one Party made so much to do over so little.

MARTINSBURG, WV ・ 18 HOURS AGO