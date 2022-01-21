ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Religion

Clergy Corner for January 21, 2022

Dr. Martin Luther King, pastor and leader for civil rights in America, said in his famous “I Have a Dream” speech on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial 58.5 years ago, “I have a dream that my four little children will one day live in a nation where they will not...

The Courier

By His Grace: Remain in the faith, all is not lost!

“To Timothy, a beloved son: Grace, mercy, and peace from God the Father and Christ Jesus our Lord.”  The Apostle Paul’s second letter to Timothy is one of encouragement in remembrance of his consistent unwavering faith, and the responsibilities that accompany it. Paul, while he himself is in prison for sharing the gospel,...
HOUMA, LA
The Independent

Voices: If you’re using the Bible to condemn being gay, you’re reading it wrong

In one of the more bizarre stories of the week, a Christian couple has reportedly refused to allow a gay couple to view their home.Luke Main, 33, and his wife, Dr Joanna Brunker, 34, put their cottage up for sale with estate agency Purplebricks. They screened potential viewers by asking, “Would you mind telling us a bit about your position and circumstances when you have a moment please?”You’d be forgiven for thinking this is a standard question about whether potential viewers have a property to sell, have a mortgage in place, or whether they’re just time-wasters fancying nosing around someone...
RELIGION
WTOK-TV

Local clergy leaders plan for MLK Day

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Clergy members in Meridian met tonight to finalize plans for their Martin Luther King Day celebration. The Interdenominational Ministerial Alliance held its meeting at the historic First Union Missionary Baptist Church. They will be holding their MLK celebration at First Union on Sunday with a march...
ccenterdispatch.com

Online clergy class sets my sights high

With apologies to my church pastor, now that I’ve reached “clergy” status thanks to an online course and a hundred bucks, besides wedding ceremonies I feel confident blessing your pets or performing exorcisms on the neighborhood opossum population. Just call me and if it’s a big enough...
bluemountaineagle.com

PASTORS CORNER

As 2021 comes to a close and we turn the calendar to 2022, I was reminded of one of my favorite biblical characters; King Josiah. After Israel split into the Northern Kingdom (Israel) and the Southern Kingdom (Judah), both nations plunged into spiritual poverty. Evil king after evil king reigned and, with a few exceptions like Hezekiah and Jotham, each earthly king led God’s people further and further away from their Heavenly King.
The Herald-Times

Religion column: Working for unity and peace in a divided world

"My prayer is … that all of them may be one.”  — Jesus, John 17: 20-21 This is the “week of prayer for Christian unity” between the Catholic feasts of Peter and Paul (Jan. 18-25). An Episcopal priest  conceived the idea, since Peter and Paul disagreed in the early church. Franciscan friars at Graymoor, New York, have promoted unity for more than a century. While ecumenism flourished in the past century, today almost every manifestation of Christianity faces division and disunity.     ...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Quiet Corner: Saying 'Yes'

Sell your possessions and give to the poor. Provide purses for yourselves that will not wear out, a treasure in heaven that will never fail, where no thief comes near and no moth destroys. For where your treasure is, there your heart will be also. Luke 12: 33-34 Junk mail....
RELIGION
redlands.edu

Kudos Corner

University of Redlands’ faculty, students, and staff recently received honors. Both a book-length poem and a performance, A Short History of Anger, by Edith R. White Distinguished Professor in English & Creative Writing Joy Manesiotis, was selected as co-winner of the New Measure Poetry Prize from Free Verse Editions/Parlor Press. In conjunction with a series of upcoming performances, Parlor Press will publish the book in fall 2022. The development and performances of A Short History of Anger: A Hybrid Work of Theatre & Poetry—locally, nationally, and internationally—were created in collaboration with Professor of Theatre Arts and Director Chris Beach, supported by Theatre Arts Production Director Trevor Norton, and performed by Professor of Mathematics Steve Morics, Professor of English Heather King, and numerous U of R students and alumni.
REDLANDS, CA
AFP

Benedict XVI: 'Rottweiler' who resigned scandal-dogged papacy

Benedict XVI, accused of failing to act in German sex abuse cases, was the first pope to resign since the Middle Ages after presiding over a papacy beset by Church infighting and outcry over paedophilia. A German law firm said Benedict failed to take action to stop the priests accused of child sex abuse when he was the archbishop of Munich and Freising from 1977 to 1982.
RELIGION
umd.edu

MICA's Cozy Corner

Stop by this cultural center preview space to study or for a study break! Located in in the basement of STAMP adjacent to Studio A, TerpZone and the basement entrance of the Book Store. If the doors are open, come on in!
LIFESTYLE
NewsOne

OP-ED: Opposing Abortion Is ‘Without Much Christian Heart’

Christianity in America is identified with an opposition to abortion. But it is an opposition without much Christian heart, writes Lisa Sharon Harper, a Black evangelical author who says the casualties are women’s actual lives and their ability to exercise agency over their own bodies, futures and stories.
ADVOCACY
Journal & Sunday Journal

Miscellany

On the first anniversary of whatever you choose to call it, a front page article in The Journal started with "Recalling Jan. 6: a national day of infamy." As the "news" cycle evolved many, including Joe Manchin, equated the events of that day with the civil war, Pearl Harbor and 9/11. What an absurdity. When it comes to infamy, there is simply no comparison with those events, nor with the ongoing rioting and lawlessness plaguing many of our major cities today. Paraphrasing Winston Churchill's "Never in the field of human conflict....." speech, I submit that never in the course of American politics has one Party made so much to do over so little.
MARTINSBURG, WV
AFP

Buddhist monk who brought mindfulness to West dies in Vietnam

One of the world's most influential Buddhist monks, Thich Nhat Hanh, died in Vietnam Saturday at age 95, his Zen teaching organization said in a statement posted to the peace activist's Twitter account. The meditation master "passed away peacefully" at the Tu Hieu Temple in the city of Hue, Vietnam's Buddhist heartland, the Plum Village Community of Engaged Buddhism said. "We invite our beloved global spiritual family to take a few moments to be still, to come back to our mindful breathing, as we together hold Thay in our hearts," the organization said on Nhat Hanh's Twitter account, using the Vietnamese word for teacher. The monk-turned-peace-activist credited with bringing mindfulness to the West -- from the homes of Hollywood celebrities to Silicon Valley boardrooms -- returned to his home country of Vietnam in 2018 after spending nearly four decades in exile in France.
WORLD

