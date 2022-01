On Jan. 20, Nintendo Switch users are set to get another classic game available to play via virtual console, and it’s a title fans have been eagerly awaiting. Nintendo announced today the iconic 3D platformer Banjo-Kazooie will become available for Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack subscribers to play in just a few days. Banjo-Kazooie first launched for Nintendo 64 in 1998, and in the years since has cemented itself as one of the most popular games for the console. Fans can once again experience this in its original visual style but with the extra power of the Nintendo Switch console.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 4 DAYS AGO