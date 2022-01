Montreal, QC-based band, Thus Owls have unveiled their new single, “I Forget What I Remembered” along with a video to accompany the release. “The poem for “I Forget What I Remembered” were the first words written in the making of our new album ”Who Would Hold You If The Sky Betrayed Us?”. It is a declaration of love. It is the first moment after waking up in the morning. It is an attempt to express gratitude for the difficult things and the good stuff. Expressed from this serene and dreamy space, hovering in between physical and spiritual presence, where not knowing is what is most reasonable.

MUSIC ・ 3 DAYS AGO