NC State women's basketball stuns No. 3 Louisville with dominant fourth

Kentucky guard Kellan Grady isn’t concerned about the Wildcats’ 2021-22 season, despite falling 80-71 to Auburn on Saturday. No. 2 Auburn (18-1, 10-0) may have just solidified the program’s first-ever AP No. 1 ranking with the win, as Bruce Pearl and the Tigers overcame a four-point halftime deficit en route to victory. No. 12 Kentucky (15-4, 5-2), on the other hand, was completely unable to stop Auburn’s offense in the second half, as the Tigers poured in 51 points and the Wildcats once again looked like a tale of two teams: there was the Kentucky team from last Saturday, which poured in 107 points and set several program records in an offensive clinic against Tennessee, and there was the Kentucky team from this Saturday, which flustered. None of that inconsistency seems to bother Grady, though, who believes the Wildcats’ future is bright.

AUBURN, WA ・ 3 HOURS AGO