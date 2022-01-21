ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

NC State women's basketball stuns No. 3 Louisville with dominant fourth

By Matt Carter about 8 hours
 1 day ago
The No. 4-ranked NC State women’s basketball turned in a fourth quarter performance worthy of its top-five status in stunning No. 3 Louisville, 68-59, in front of a sold out, raucous crowd at Reynolds Coliseum in Raleigh. A strong second quarter by the Cards, in which it outscored...

NC State looks to rebound at home against Virginia

NC State comes in 9-10 overall, 2-6 in the conference. After beating Virginia Tech on the road just two weeks prior, the Wolfpack lose a tough one in a rematch. Virginia Tech got out to a 15-0 start to the game, and despite a good comeback in the 2nd half, the Hokies were able to close the game with a three point victory. NC State has now lost nine of their last 12 games, while three of the last four losses have been by five points or less.
Wendell Moore Jr. comments on Duke's blowout win over Syracuse

No. 6 Duke didn’t leave much room for doubt in its 79-59 win over Syracuse on Saturday. Wendell Moore Jr. led the charge for the Blue Devils and spoke with ESPN’s Holly Rowe after the game. Moore had a huge day for Duke, putting up 15 points, six...
NC State basketball opponent scouting report: Virginia

NC State basketball has fallen below .500 for the first time season and will be looking to get back on even terms when it hosts Virginia is snow-covered Raleigh Saturday evening at PNC Arena. Tip-off is scheduled for 4 p.m., and the game will be televised on ACC Network. The...
Kentucky MBB tied for 3rd best odds to win 2022 NCAA Tournament

Heading into a top 15 showdown against No. 2 Auburn, the No. 12 Kentucky Wildcats will actually enter with higher odds to win the national championship than the Tigers. According to Circa Sports, Kentucky is currently tied with the Kansas Jayhawks and Baylor Bears for the third-best odds to win the 2022 NCAA Tournament at +1100. Auburn comes in right behind those two at +1200. Gonzaga is the current title favorite at +515 with Duke in second at +1000.
Vegas releases odds for Saturday's slate in college basketball

Virginia Tech (-6) at Boston College. Vanderbilt at Florida (-7) Oklahoma State at Texas (-8) Florida State at Miami (-2.5) Georgia at South Carolina (-10) Missouri State at Loyola-Chicago (-7) TCU at Iowa State (-6) Kansas (-7) at Kansas State. Notre Dame at Louisville (-1.5) Ole Miss at Mississippi State...
WATCH: Oscar Tshiebwe dunks on K.D. Johnson on first play

The highly anticipated game between No. 2 Auburn and No. 12 Kentucky started off with a bang. Jabari Smith was stripped by TyTy Washington on the game’s opening possession. Washington immediately found Oscar Tshiebwe under the basket for the lob and flush to silence the roaring crowd at Auburn Arena.
Kellan Grady sends message to Big Blue Nation following Auburn loss

Kentucky guard Kellan Grady isn’t concerned about the Wildcats’ 2021-22 season, despite falling 80-71 to Auburn on Saturday. No. 2 Auburn (18-1, 10-0) may have just solidified the program’s first-ever AP No. 1 ranking with the win, as Bruce Pearl and the Tigers overcame a four-point halftime deficit en route to victory. No. 12 Kentucky (15-4, 5-2), on the other hand, was completely unable to stop Auburn’s offense in the second half, as the Tigers poured in 51 points and the Wildcats once again looked like a tale of two teams: there was the Kentucky team from last Saturday, which poured in 107 points and set several program records in an offensive clinic against Tennessee, and there was the Kentucky team from this Saturday, which flustered. None of that inconsistency seems to bother Grady, though, who believes the Wildcats’ future is bright.
Kentucky leads Auburn at half, TyTy Washington suffers ankle injury

The No. 12 Kentucky Wildcats lead the No. 2 Auburn Tigers on the road at halftime, and they’re doing so without a starting guard. Freshman TyTy Washington went down with a left ankle injury with 8:20 to go in the half, landing awkwardly on a floater in the paint. He was helped off the floor and taken back to the locker room, where he was later shown walking on his own with a slight limp.
Tom Izzo joins legendary company with win over Wisconsin

When Michigan State beat Wisconsin Friday night, the Spartans added a top-10 victory to their resume. But for Tom Izzo, the win made even more history. It was Izzo’s seventh career double-digit win over a top-10 team — the third most such victories ever. The only two coaches in front of him? Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski and legendary North Carolina coach Dean Smith, according to ESPN Stats & Info.
John Calipari praises Auburn ahead of matchup: "Really hard game"

Auburn enters the day ranked No. 2 in the polls, with the Tigers boasting a top-15 offense (No. 15) and top-10 defense (No. 8) in the latest KenPom ratings. They’ve got the likely No. 1 overall pick in Jabari Smith, who averages a team-high 15.8 points per contest to go with 6.3 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 1.4 steals and 1.0 blocks. Four players average double figures in scoring, with another four averaging at least five points per game.
Auburn guard status upgraded for showdown against Kentucky

As Auburn readies to welcome Kentucky to town for an anticipated SEC showdown, the Tigers are hoping a piece of their rotation could help them look for a victory. After originally stating that he was out for Saturday’s game, Bruce Pearl is walking back his comments on guard Lior Berman.
Kentucky freshman phenom exits Auburn game with ankle injury

Kentucky freshman guard TyTy Washington left Saturday’s road game against Auburn with an apparent left ankle injury during the first half. The former five-star recruit’s return status remains unclear at this time as trainers helped him off the floor and into the locker room. CBS sideline reporter Gary...
LOOK: Auburn honors Joe B. Hall at team hotel

Ahead of No. 2 Auburn’s battle against No. 12 Kentucky at home, the Tigers went out of their way to honor the legendary Kentucky head coach Joe B. Hall at the team hotel. Hall, 93, passed away on Jan. 15. Ever since, the entirety of college basketball have continued to honor him throughout the country.
How TyTy Washington's injury affected Kentucky in loss to Auburn

Kentucky star freshman guard TyTy Washington injured his left ankle late in the first half, from then on, UK was outscored 65-45. “They made plays,” Kentucky head coach John Calipari said. “The guy that usually makes plays for us in that situation TyTy and he was out. But it gives other guys a chance.”
WATCH: Jacob Toppin slams down crazy dunk vs. Auburn

Kentucky junior forward Jacob Toppin slammed a statement home late in the first half against the Auburn Tigers. A lazy pass to Jabari Smith from Walker Kessler saw Toppin go coast-to-coast and, as is a Toppin tradition, flush the dunk down in the most ridiculous way possible — with a 360.
Game Notes and What To Watch For as No. 12 Kentucky, No. 2 Auburn prepare to clash

AUBURN – It’s game day. No. 12 Kentucky (15-3, 5-1) comes to town to face No. 2 Auburn (17-1, 6-0). It’s the first meeting of top-12 teams in the history of Auburn Arena. With a win, Auburn will very likely be the No. 1 team in Associated Press poll when it’s released on Monday. More importantly, it would give the Tigers a two-game lead on Kentucky, and a three-game lead on nearly everyone else.
