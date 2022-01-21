ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

WATCH: Penny Hardaway sounds off on Memphis media, lets expletives fly

By Simon Gibbs about 8 hours
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Suffice to say, things haven’t quite gone as planned for Penny Hardaway in the Memphis Tigers in the 2021-22 season. Memphis (9-8, 3-4) once again fell victim to an upset on Thursday. This time, the Tigers fell 70-62 to the SMU Mustangs (14-4, 5-1). The outcome was an upset in the...

Related
Stephen A. Smith sends message to Penny Hardaway: 'Just be cool'

Penny Hardaway was in the spotlight after Memphis, loss to SMU on Thursday, and for all the wrong reasons. The Tigers, which fell to 3-4 in conference play with the loss, were the subject of discussion not just for the game’s outcome, but for Hardaway’s postgame rant. Hardaway appeared to take out his frustration on the Memphis media after the game, going on an expletive-ridden tirade, to which ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith says Hardaway would be better off keeping those rants to himself.
NBA
WATCH: Oscar Tshiebwe dunks on K.D. Johnson on first play

The highly anticipated game between No. 2 Auburn and No. 12 Kentucky started off with a bang. Jabari Smith was stripped by TyTy Washington on the game’s opening possession. Washington immediately found Oscar Tshiebwe under the basket for the lob and flush to silence the roaring crowd at Auburn Arena.
NBA
John Calipari praises Auburn ahead of matchup: "Really hard game"

Auburn enters the day ranked No. 2 in the polls, with the Tigers boasting a top-15 offense (No. 15) and top-10 defense (No. 8) in the latest KenPom ratings. They’ve got the likely No. 1 overall pick in Jabari Smith, who averages a team-high 15.8 points per contest to go with 6.3 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 1.4 steals and 1.0 blocks. Four players average double figures in scoring, with another four averaging at least five points per game.
AUBURN, KY
LOOK: Auburn honors Joe B. Hall at team hotel

Ahead of No. 2 Auburn’s battle against No. 12 Kentucky at home, the Tigers went out of their way to honor the legendary Kentucky head coach Joe B. Hall at the team hotel. Hall, 93, passed away on Jan. 15. Ever since, the entirety of college basketball have continued to honor him throughout the country.
AUBURN, KY
Kentucky freshman phenom exits Auburn game with ankle injury

Kentucky freshman guard TyTy Washington left Saturday’s road game against Auburn with an apparent left ankle injury during the first half. The former five-star recruit’s return status remains unclear at this time as trainers helped him off the floor and into the locker room. CBS sideline reporter Gary...
AUBURN, AL
LSU receives injury updates ahead of Tennessee rematch

On January 8, LSU and faced off for the first time this season. LSU walked away with a 79-67 victory. On Saturday night, LSU and Tennessee will face off again in a rematch. Ahead of the matchup, LSU has received some important injury update to two key contributors. According to...
KNOXVILLE, TN
John Calipari addresses consideration to play star freshman

Following an 80-71 loss in which Kentucky lost two of its starting guard for part of the game, head coach John Calipari addressed whether he considered using five-star freshman Shaedon Sharpe. The former No. 1 player in the class of 2022 enrolled at Kentucky this spring and is now the No. 2 player in the class of 2021.
NBA
Bruce Pearl: Auburn will hang former coach's name in rafters

Fittingly, after Bruce Pearl and the No. 2 Auburn Tigers took down No. 12 Kentucky, all but solidifying the Tigers’ first-ever No. 1 ranking in program history, Pearl announced on his postgame radio show that Auburn will put former head coach Sonny Smith’s name in the rafters at Auburn Arena.
AUBURN, AL
John Calipari did not consider playing Shaedon Sharpe at Auburn

When the injury bug bites, it bites hard. At one point in the second half Kentucky was without TyTy Washington and Sahvir Wheeler, limiting John Calipari’s options in the backcourt. Despite the dramatic disadvantage, Kentucky’s head coach did not consider playing his top-ranked midyear enrollee, Shaedon Sharpe. “It...
NBA
WATCH: Jacob Toppin slams down crazy dunk vs. Auburn

Kentucky junior forward Jacob Toppin slammed a statement home late in the first half against the Auburn Tigers. A lazy pass to Jabari Smith from Walker Kessler saw Toppin go coast-to-coast and, as is a Toppin tradition, flush the dunk down in the most ridiculous way possible — with a 360.
AUBURN, AL
Auburn guard status upgraded for showdown against Kentucky

As Auburn readies to welcome Kentucky to town for an anticipated SEC showdown, the Tigers are hoping a piece of their rotation could help them look for a victory. After originally stating that he was out for Saturday’s game, Bruce Pearl is walking back his comments on guard Lior Berman.
AUBURN, KY
Kellan Grady sends message to Big Blue Nation following Auburn loss

Kentucky guard Kellan Grady isn’t concerned about the Wildcats’ 2021-22 season, despite falling 80-71 to Auburn on Saturday. No. 2 Auburn (18-1, 10-0) may have just solidified the program’s first-ever AP No. 1 ranking with the win, as Bruce Pearl and the Tigers overcame a four-point halftime deficit en route to victory. No. 12 Kentucky (15-4, 5-2), on the other hand, was completely unable to stop Auburn’s offense in the second half, as the Tigers poured in 51 points and the Wildcats once again looked like a tale of two teams: there was the Kentucky team from last Saturday, which poured in 107 points and set several program records in an offensive clinic against Tennessee, and there was the Kentucky team from this Saturday, which flustered. None of that inconsistency seems to bother Grady, though, who believes the Wildcats’ future is bright.
AUBURN, WA
Kentucky MBB tied for 3rd best odds to win 2022 NCAA Tournament

Heading into a top 15 showdown against No. 2 Auburn, the No. 12 Kentucky Wildcats will actually enter with higher odds to win the national championship than the Tigers. According to Circa Sports, Kentucky is currently tied with the Kansas Jayhawks and Baylor Bears for the third-best odds to win the 2022 NCAA Tournament at +1100. Auburn comes in right behind those two at +1200. Gonzaga is the current title favorite at +515 with Duke in second at +1000.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Kentucky leads Auburn at half, TyTy Washington suffers ankle injury

The No. 12 Kentucky Wildcats lead the No. 2 Auburn Tigers on the road at halftime, and they’re doing so without a starting guard. Freshman TyTy Washington went down with a left ankle injury with 8:20 to go in the half, landing awkwardly on a floater in the paint. He was helped off the floor and taken back to the locker room, where he was later shown walking on his own with a slight limp.
NBA
Game Notes and What To Watch For as No. 12 Kentucky, No. 2 Auburn prepare to clash

AUBURN – It’s game day. No. 12 Kentucky (15-3, 5-1) comes to town to face No. 2 Auburn (17-1, 6-0). It’s the first meeting of top-12 teams in the history of Auburn Arena. With a win, Auburn will very likely be the No. 1 team in Associated Press poll when it’s released on Monday. More importantly, it would give the Tigers a two-game lead on Kentucky, and a three-game lead on nearly everyone else.
AUBURN, KY
Nashville, TN
37K+
Followers
24K+
Post
9M+
Views
