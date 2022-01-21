ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Proposed ‘Walz Checks’ To Deliver 700 Million Dollars to Minnesotans

We have all heard that Minnesota has a surplus of funds this year, and we wonder; what will happen to the surplus? Will it come back to us in some way? The answer might be yes. Governor Walz would like to send that money back to Minnesotans for keeping...

