Video Games

How to Watch Oculus Quest 2 to a TV While Playing

By Shaun Cichacki
attackofthefanboy.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Oculus Quest 2, available now, made waves when it was announced, bringing excellent Virtual Reality (VR) quality at an affordable price point. Most of the competition depended on wires, cameras, and other accessories to properly track a player’s movements, but the Oculus Quest 2 is completely wireless, allowing a player...

attackofthefanboy.com

The Hollywood Reporter

Rovio Unveils New ‘Angry Birds’ Mobile Game

Mobile game company Rovio Entertainment revealed Thursday that new puzzle game Angry Birds Journey is now available on the Apple App Store and Google Play. The pick-up-and-play, story-driven game is designed to be accessible and fun for new players and those familiar with the franchise, first launched in 2009. “The love for the original slingshot gameplay is still strong after 12 years,” said Rovio CEO Alex Pelletier-Normand. “Today, with the global launch of Angry Birds Journey, we’re happy to present to players an all-new Angry Birds experience that puts the slingshot at center stage.” He goes on to say that the game is “much different from the classic games in its updated and streamlined gameplay,” but features familiar iconic characters from the franchise — that includes two animated feature films as well as multiple games, and later this month will also see a longform animated series land on Netflix. Rovio, both a developer and a publisher, is based in Finland and operates multiple game studios. View the trailer for Angry Birds Journey below.
VIDEO GAMES
The Independent

‘Pokémon Legends: Arceus’: Release date, how to pre-order and have new features been leaked

Game Freak is coming strong into 2022 with a brand new Pokémon game due at the end of January. First announced in February of last year during a Nintendo Direct event, fans were treated to a brand-new trailer that promised the open-world gameplay of Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild along with classic monster-catching action the games are known for. In that trailer, viewers saw vast open fields populated with familiar Pokémon in a region that mimicked 19th-century Japan, suggesting that this game will be set earlier than previous titles as players are tasked with putting together the region’s...
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar+

Black Friday Oculus Quest 2 bundles 2022: what to expect

Black Friday Oculus Quest 2 deals offered up some of the most exciting savings of the year in November, but what can we expect for 2022's offerings? This year we're once again expecting discounts to hit bundles the hardest. However, considering the headset will have been on the market for an extra year by the time Black Friday gaming deals roll around for 2022, it's possible that Oculus Quest 2 deals could finally offer some cash off the headset. That's a very optimistic suggestion - this is already a well-priced headset at $299. However, if you're going to save some cash on that base price this year, it's likely Black Friday Oculus Quest 2 offers will be the cause.
VIDEO GAMES
digg.com

Consoles Are Still Hard To Find, But The Oculus Quest 2 Has Your Back

Looking for something new and exciting to play with? Invest in an Oculus Quest 2, and get both a standalone solution and a PC-compatible headset in one device. For just $300, you can experience proper VR with legitimately superb hardware. It is run by Meta/Facebook, but we cannot deny how cool it really is.
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oculus Quest#Oculus Go#Oculus Rift#Nvidia Shield Tv#The Home Menu
T3.com

Sony PSVR 2 vs Oculus Quest 2: which has better specs?

Sony finally showed us what's in store for its contender for the best VR headset with the PlayStation VR 2 and it looks absolutely excellent, with plenty of PSVR 2 games lined up to play. But other great headsets exist and today we're comparing the PSVR 2 to the popular Oculus Quest 2 to find out which has the better specs.
VIDEO GAMES
knowtechie.com

Where do I find the serial number of my Oculus Quest 2?

If you own an Oculus Quest 2 VR headset, there could be some instances where you need to find the serial number of your device. Whether you need it for a certain app download, working with customer support, or any other reason, the Oculus Quest 2 and its controllers each have their own unique serial number.
ELECTRONICS
aithority.com

Liteboxer Leads The Metaverse With Launch Of Its Immersive Fitness Experience Liteboxer VR For Oculus Quest

The at-home fitness company’s virtual reality offering will enable a first-of-its-kind workout that takes immersive fitness to a whole new level, without ever leaving home. Liteboxer the at-home fitness company that combines patented hardware, game dynamics, hit music, and expert training to create the world’s most immersive workouts announced its entrance into the metaverse with Liteboxer VR. The first of its kind VR fitness experience will be available on the Meta Quest, featuring real in-app expert trainers with new workouts daily. Liteboxer VR will also offer motivation-based competition and an extensive music library in partnership with Universal Music Group, bringing music that ranges from Lady Gaga to YG into the virtual ring.
VIDEO GAMES
knowtechie.com

Does the Oculus Quest 2 require a PC?

The Oculus Quest 2 is Meta’s premier virtual reality headset. The versatile headset is capable of much more than gaming, and Mark Zuckerberg likely has bold plans for the headset involving the metaverse. With the Oculus Quest 2, you can do all kinds of activities. You can watch movies,...
VIDEO GAMES
knowtechie.com

Can I use the Oculus Quest 2 with Steam games?

Meta’s Oculus Quest 2 is one of the premier consumer brand VR headsets. With a price starting at just $299, this is the headset that will inevitably introduce a lot of people to the world of VR. And the Quest 2 is a pretty versatile device. The base model...
VIDEO GAMES
TechRadar

This sci-fi comedy series is coming to Oculus Quest and PSVR as a VR game

Adult Swim’s animated comedy series, Final Space, is heading to VR headsets as a co-operative sci-fi shooter. The animated sci-fi comedy, which was cancelled last year as a result of the recent merger between WarnerMedia (owner of Adult Swim) and Discovery, follows the misadventures of astronaut Gary Goodspeed and his powerful alien sidekick, Mooncake, as they traverse the universe.
VIDEO GAMES
howtogeek.com

How to Copy Screenshots From Oculus Quest 2 to a PC or Mac

Benj Edwards is an Associate Editor for How-To Geek. For over 15 years, he has written about technology and tech history for sites such as The Atlantic, Fast Company, PCMag, PCWorld, Macworld, Ars Technica, and Wired. In 2005, he created Vintage Computing and Gaming, a blog devoted to tech history. He also created The Culture of Tech podcast and regularly contributes to the Retronauts retrogaming podcast. Read more...
VIDEO GAMES
howtogeek.com

Your Oculus Quest Now Works Better With PC VR Games on Steam

Dave LeClair is the News Editor for How-To Geek. He started writing about technology more than 10 years ago. He's written articles for publications like MakeUseOf, Android Authority, Digital Trends, and plenty of others. He's also appeared in and edited videos for various YouTube channels around the web. Read more...
VIDEO GAMES
uploadvr.com

Nock: New VR Sport Merges Rocket League With Archery ‘Soon’ On Oculus Quest

Nock is a new kind of VR sport on its way to Oculus Quest headsets that looks like Rocket League but with arrows and full-body avatars instead of cars. The upcoming game comes from multiplayer toolkit company Normal VR and that already makes this a title our readers are going to want to keep an eye on. That’s because the same developers make a multiplayer software development kit for Unity that other VR devs have told us helped them considerably in adding that feature to their work. In addition, Normal VR already made an incredibly innovative and joyous multiplayer Quest title called Half+Half. That game features a collection of fun activities like Hide & Seek with features like wobbly avatars who make silly sounds. The design choices can make Half+Half a better introduction to social VR games for first time users than more well known platforms like Rec Room.
VIDEO GAMES
Android Central

Oculus Quest 2 gamers are finally about to get great PC VR ports

By all accounts, a game like Samurai Slaughter House shouldn't be able to run on Oculus Quest 2 hardware. It's a game that assaults all of your senses. From the Kurosawa-inspired black and white visuals — with plenty of Noir-style red blood, for good measure — to the unique blend of drum and bass, lo-fi, and even some flamenco thrown in for good measure, Samurai Slaughter House pushes your visual and acoustic expectations for a VR title.
VIDEO GAMES
knowtechie.com

Does the Oculus Quest 2 have quick charging?

The Oculus Quest 2 is immensely popular and might end up being the hardware that makes VR mainstream. You might be wondering if you’ll be able to quickly charge your headset. I mean, with upgraded specs and immersive experiences, you’ll want to keep playing, right? Quick charging would help...
ELECTRONICS
attackofthefanboy.com

How to Get Fortnite on iPhone (2022)

One of the most asked questions among iOS players is how to get Fortnite on iPhone? The Apple vs. Epic feud led to the removal of Fortnite on all iOS platforms. After a lengthy court battle, Apple won the lawsuit, further strengthening its stance. Fortnite developers tried to abide by a few terms and App Store policies in order to bring the game back to the platform and retain a considerable chunk of the player base, but nothing has come to fruition. So, can players get Fortnite on iPhone, if so how?
VIDEO GAMES
TechRadar

Oculus Quest 2 update adds support for Apple Magic Keyboard

Despite reports that it's working on its own rival VR/AR headset, users will now be able to use their Apple Magic keyboard with the Quest 2. Much like the Logitech K830, the real-world Magic Keyboard will now appear in VR thanks to the v37 update that perfectly maps a digital keyboard over the physical device. This will allow Oculus Quest 2 users to better interact with their Mac computers in VR through the virtual desktop app.
VIDEO GAMES

