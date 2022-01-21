ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Macon County, IL

Hot housing market could change in 2022

By Alyssa Patrick
WAND TV
 2 days ago

MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - A total of 1,580 homes were sold in Macon County in 2021, and the housing market appears just as hot for 2022. Right now, supply and demand is driving the market higher than ever before. "Our inventory normally runs in...

MarketWatch

Mortgage payments, rents see biggest jumps in Redfin's records in December

The average monthly mortgage payment in the U.S. in December soared 21.6% from a year ago, the biggest increase since real-estate services company Redfin Corp. has been keeping records, and are expected to keep rising this year, Redfin said Friday. And monthly average rents in December jumped 14.1% to $1,877, also the biggest increase on record. Redfin attributed the rise in mortgage payments to both climbing home prices and mortgage rates. Redfin started recording rental data in February 2019. "And those rising mortgage costs push more potential homebuyers into renting instead, which pushed up demand and prices for rentals," said Redfin Chief Economist Daryl Fairweather. "Mortgage rate increases are accelerating, which will cause both mortgage payments and rent to grow throughout 2022." Redfin's stock, which fell 0.7% in premarket trading, has plunged 42.3% over the past three months to close Thursday at the lowest price since June 1, 2020, while the S&P 500 has lost 1.5% over the same time.
Macon County, IL
The Times

Housing affordability continues to decline, macro economist says

Robert Dietz' solution is to build more housing, support the construction workforce pipeline and rewrite policy.Many moving pieces such as interest rates, inflation, the birth rate, the supply chain, the shortage of skilled trade workers and more all affect the affordability of the housing market nationally and in Oregon, and will need to be met with policy changes that support additional housing supply. That was one takeaway from the 2022 Housing Economic Summit held virtually on Thursday, Jan. 13. The summit featured nationally recognized speakers as well as local experts in the areas of housing, regulation and economics, speaking on...
WESH

A look ahead at Orlando's red-hot 2022 housing market

For two years now, historically-low mortgage rates coupled with low inventory have created a housing market that's red hot for sellers. As for whether the housing market will continue to rise or fall this year, a panel of economists and housing experts are split down the middle. 41% of participants...
The Independent

With inventory low and rates rising, home sales fall

Sales of previously occupied homes fell in December for the first time in four months as mortgage rates ticked higher and would-be buyers struggled to find properties with the number of properties on the market at record-lows. Existing home sales fell 4.6% last month from November, to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of nearly 6.2 million, the National Association of Realtors said Thursday. Even with the decline, December's figures closed out a healthy year for home sales. Annual sales reached 6.1 million homes last year, the Realtors said, up 8.5% from 2020 and the most since 2006, the height...
AFP

US existing home sales end banner year with slump

The US real estate market last year saw the most existing homes sold in 15 years, even as sales slumped in the final month of 2021, according to industry data released Thursday. With low borrowing rates spurring homebuyers, 6.12 million pre-owned homes were sold last year, the most since 2006 and 8.5 percent more than in 2020, the National Association of Realtors (NAR) said. But it hasn't been smooth sailing for the property market, which plays a major role in the US economy. High demand has pushed prices higher, while shortages of key materials and workers exacerbated the shortage of homes for sale.
spectrumlocalnews.com

Tips for homebuyers in the Hudson Valley's white-hot housing market

The Hudson Valley housing market continues to rank as one of the hottest in the nation, and the upward trend is expected to continue this year, according to those in the industry. Trevor Moran, president of The Truss Group, has witnessed the competition, helping buyers and sellers land in the...
fox13news.com

In hot housing market, now’s ‘not a time to be picky,’ realtor says

Stephen Gay, a local realtor, said the Bay Area’s housing market it’s the tightest he has ever seen in his nearly two-decade career in real estate. He said there is under one-month of inventory available, whereas a normal, healthy market is six months of inventory, which is a balance between sellers and buyers.
FXStreet.com

Hot Canadian inflation and US housing: USD/CAD

Canada’s CPI rose to a 4.8% pace in December from the 4.7% growth rate in November. CPI fell 0.1% after the 0.2% gain in November. The average of the BoC’s three core CPI measures was 2.9% in December, up from 2.8% in November. The important Trimmed CPI annualised reading rose to 3.7% from expectations of a “no change” reading at 3.4%. Prices rose in all eight major components on a year-over-year basis in December. Transportation and shelter prices contributed the most to the increase in the CPI. Year over year, prices for services (+3.4%) rose at a faster pace in December compared with November (+2.9%). Prices for goods (+6.8%) grew at a slightly slower pace than in November (+6.9%), moderating the price growth in the CPI. Gasoline prices rose to a lesser extent in December (+33.3%) than in November (+43.6%), contributing to the slowdown in goods prices.
Newsday

Red-hot housing market expected to fuel record borrowing in '22

The fierce competition, low mortgage rates and soaring prices that helped raise mortgage borrowing to record heights last year is expected to drive lending even higher this year, experts say. Banks lent an estimated $1.61 trillion for home purchases last year, up about 9% from 2020, according to the Mortgage...
moneyandmarkets.com

Hot Real Estate Market Offering A HOT Opportunity in this Hot Stock

Real estate is hotter than ever with industries across the entire market grabbing a piece of the pie – if you want to join the party – look no further!. That’s what they say about valuable real estate. I thought I would get the cliche out of the way before we proceed to talk about a stock pick for a real estate construction company that the market is pumped about right now…
rismedia.com

2022 Housing Market Faces Changes Amid Economic and Regulatory Activity

With real estate professionals gearing up for another strong year, two of the industry’s leading experts dove into the most significant economic and regulatory issues on the horizon and their implications for the real estate market, during RISMedia’s Real Estate Rocking in the New Year on Jan. 6.
therealdeal.com

Texas capital tumbles from top slot among hot housing markets

Austin’s hot housing market, which topped a national ranking last year, may be about to cool – and then some. The Texas capital, ranked No. 1 by Zillow among U.S. markets last year, plunged to No. 10 in the real estate site’s predictions for 2022. The main reason: Austin’s market got so expensive that fewer people can afford to live there.
