The crypto market is causing investors far and wide to sweat bullets. A market-wide crash is affecting nearly every asset of note. And crypto prices aren’t just being dragged downward, they are plummeting — fast. Some plays are down 25%, while others are down nearly 50%. As this massive volatility continues to siege the asset class, investors are wondering whether this is a time to buy, hold or sell. So, will crypto rebound soon? Or is it time to cut losses ahead of more red candles?

MARKETS ・ 23 HOURS AGO