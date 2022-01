Tumbling tech stocks and cryptocurrencies have seen the fortunes of some of the world’s richest people take a hit over the past week.Bloomberg reports that Tesla and SpaceX founder Elon Musk lost $25.1bn (£18.5bn), Amazon’s Jeff Bezos saw a $20bn (£14bn) drop in his fortune, Changpeng Zhao of Binance lost $17.7bn (£12.5bn), and Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg is $10.4bn (£7.6bn) worse off.It was the worst week for the stock market since the crash at the onset of the pandemic.Big-name companies suffered, with Peloton falling below its IPO price and Netflix suffering its steepest drop in a decade. Stocks in chipmakers...

STOCKS ・ 16 HOURS AGO