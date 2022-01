The United States Senate is currently debating voting rights legislation. Passed by the U.S. House of Representatives, the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act and the Freedom to Vote Act would strengthen voting rights, but both currently face an unclear future in the U.S. Senate. U.S. Congressman David Price spoke with 97.9 The Hill about this legislation and what else is to come in 2022.

ORANGE COUNTY, NC ・ 5 DAYS AGO