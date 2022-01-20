ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Review: In ‘The King’s Daughter,’ good acting makes up for a feeble script

By Mick LaSalle
San Francisco Chronicle
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article“The King’s Daughter” has a script that reads like it was written in crayon, by someone using only their thumbs. But two good performances make the film watchable: Pierce Brosnan as King Louis XIV and William Hurt as his adviser and confessor, Pere Francois de La Chaise....

datebook.sfchronicle.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Hollywood Reporter

Johnny Depp to Star as Disgraced King Louis XV in New Movie From French Director Maiwenn

Johnny Depp might still be persona no grata in Hollywood, but the Pirates of the Caribbean star has lined up his next project in France. Depp will play French king Louis XV in the new, as-yet-untitled film from acclaimed French director Maiwenn (Polisse). The film will shoot on location at the Versailles Palace and around Paris starring this summer. The plot of the period drama is being kept under wraps. Paris-based Why Not Productions (A Prophet) are producing. Wild Bunch International are handling worldwide sales and will introduce the project to buyers at next month’s European Film Market in Berlin. Louis XV, also...
MOVIES
Deadline

‘True Love’: ‘Ozark’ And ‘The Outsider’ Actor Marc Menchaca Joins Gareth Edwards’ Film For New Regency

EXCLUSIVE: Marc Menchaca (Ozark, The Outsider) is the latest addition to the cast of Gareth Edwards’ New Regency film, True Love, which has entered production in Thailand. He’ll star alongside previously announced cast members including John David Washington, Gemma Chan, Allison Janney, Benedict Wong and Sturgill Simpson. (The latter recently took over the part that was originally to have been played by Danny McBride, as we told you first.) The latest film written and directed by Edwards (Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, Godzilla) is billed as an original sci-fi story set in the near future. Specifics as to its plot are currently...
MOVIES
Variety

Ana de Armas Talks ‘No Time to Die’ and Playing Marilyn Monroe in ‘Blonde’

When Cary Joji Fukunaga offered Ana de Armas a part in the James Bond film “No Time to Die” she was, naturally, excited. But she was also hesitant. “I loved working with Daniel Craig on ‘Knives Out’ and I wanted to work with Cary and even a tiny part in a James Bond film will make you known globally,” says the Cuban-born actress. “All of those were magnets to me.” But the part had not been written yet and de Armas didn’t want to play just the latest in a long line of sexy Bond girls. “Times have changes and the women...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kevin Costner
Person
William Hurt
Person
Louis Xiv
Person
Fan Bingbing
Person
Pierce Brosnan
Person
Kaya Scodelario
TVOvermind

Five Terrible Movies Involving The Cast Of The King’s Daughter

In several weeks, Pierce Brosnan returns to the big screen in The King’s Daughter, which is about Louis XIV, the most powerful and influential monarch on the planet. The Sun King is obsessed with immortality, and he turns to a spiritual advisor and the royal physician to help him successfully obtain the one thing he wants the most in this world. In addition to Brosnan, William Hurt, Kaya Scodelario, and Julie Andrews are a part of a talented cast filled with newcomers and veterans. This list will focus on the five terrible movies involving the cast of The King’s Daughter. Each movie has over ten unfavorable reviews that trash the respective feature. The only movies exempt from this list are animated features. Let’s check out the first film:
MOVIES
ourquadcities.com

At the Movies | “Redeeming Love” & “The King’s Daughter”

It’s time for our weekly look at the movies! As always Movie Mike is here to discuss last week’s hits and misses and preview the new films coming out this week! This week we have 2 new films: romance/historical drama “Redeeming Love” and adventure/fantasy “The King’s Daughter”.
MOVIES
Newsday

'The King's Daughter' review: Generic combination of royal-themed fairy tale, magical fantasy

RATED PG (some mild innuendo) BOTTOM LINE A generic combination of royal-themed fairy tale and magical fantasy. In "The King’s Daughter," Kaya Scodelario plays Marie-Josèphe D’Alember, a young woman raised in a convent. Headstrong and rebellious, but musically gifted, she is one day whisked away to Versailles to compose a new piece for King Louis XIV (Pierce Brosnan). There’s little mystery about their relationship — see the film’s title — but there is a twist to this story in the form of a captive mermaid who must be rescued from a terrible fate.
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Amy Poehler’s ‘Lucy and Desi’: Film Review | Sundance 2022

Among the rich selection of stills and footage in the unexpectedly affecting Lucy and Desi, there’s an image that might strike you with its likeness to the film’s director, Amy Poehler. The photo captures Lucille Ball, in one of her daffier getups, beaming at the camera: a wide-eyed, beautiful clown. More than 70 years after I Love Lucy transformed the airwaves, many people working in television can trace their inspiration to that trailblazing sitcom and its beloved stars. But Poehler brings a particularly powerful sense of connection and understanding to her debut documentary. Like Ball, she’s a funny woman with...
THEATER & DANCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
flickdirect.com

The King's Daughter Trailer

Known as The Sun King, Louis XIV (Pierce Brosnan) is the most powerful and influential monarch on the planet. Obsessed with his own mortality and the future of France, Louis turns to his spiritual advisor, Père La Chaise (William Hurt), and the royal physician to help him obtain the key to immortality. Believing a mermaid (Fan Bingbing) contains a force that grants everlasting life, Louis commissions a young sea captain to search the seas and capture the mystical creature. Further complicating his plans is his orphaned daughter, Marie-Josèphe (Kaya Scodelario), who returns to court with an abundance of elegance and an inherent defiance of authority. With a rare solar eclipse approaching, Louis will discover where his daughter's true loyalties lie as he races against time to extract the mermaid's life-giving force.
MOVIES
theforestscout.com

The King’s Man Review

The third Kingsman movie of the Kingsman franchise, The King’s Man, hit theaters this past December. Unlike the past two Kingsman movies, this movie was a prequel and offered some backstory to the previous movies that were released in 2015 and 2017. It is not necessary to have seen...
MOVIES
IndieWire

James Bond Producer Says Idris Elba Has ‘Been Part of the Conversation’ for Next 007

2021’s “No Time To Die” marked Daniel Craig’s fifth time playing James Bond, as well as his final appearance as the iconic secret agent, which means one of Hollywood’s most coveted roles is vacant again for the first time in nearly two decades. Daniel Craig’s long tenure as the character, combined with his tendency to frequently announce retirement plans before changing his mind, caused Bond fans to spend much of the last decade speculating about his potential replacement. And in recent years, one name has reigned supreme: Idris Elba. The “Luther” star has been a fan favorite to take up...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘A Love Song’: Film Review | Sundance 2022

A hushed little heartbreaker about loneliness and longing in the American West, A Love Song is bound to be characterized as a sort of mini-Nomadland. It wouldn’t be an entirely unfounded comparison. Starring formidable character actress Dale Dickey in a rare lead role as Faye, a 60ish woman living off the grid and reconnecting, for a night, with a former flame (Wes Studi), Max Walker-Silverman’s feature debut is decidedly smaller-scale than Chloé Zhao’s 2020 Oscar winner. It doesn’t have that film’s sweep, its distinct political undertones or its romanticism when it comes to American independence and wanderlust. What the two movies...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
Deadline

Alex Garland Reteams With A24 For Action Epic ‘Civil War’; Kirsten Dunst, Wagner Moura & More Set To Star

Oscar-nominated filmmaker Alex Garland (Ex Machina, Men) is reteaming with A24 for Civil War, an action epic that has Kirsten Dunst (The Power of the Dog, The Beguiled) set to star alongside Wagner Moura (The Shining Girls, Narcos), Stephen McKinley Henderson (Dune, Bruised) and Cailee Spaeny (The First Lady, Mare of Easttown). Garland will direct the film set in a near-future America from his original screenplay. Details as far as its plot are being kept under wraps. A24 will produce, alongside Andrew Macdonald and Allon Reich of DNA and Gregory Goodman, and handle the film’s global release. Garland received his first Oscar nomination...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Awards Chatter’ Podcast — Todd Haynes (‘The Velvet Underground’)

Todd Haynes, the guest on this episode of The Hollywood Reporter‘s Awards Chatter podcast, is one of the most significant independent filmmakers of the last 35 years. A daring writer and director who was at the vanguard of what came to be known as New Queer Cinema, he has worked with and is a favorite of many of the finest screen actresses of his time, including Julianne Moore, Kate Winslet, Cate Blanchett and Rooney Mara, and his explorations of identity include some of the most admired films of all time — among them, 1995’s Safe, 2002’s Far From Heaven (for which he...
MOVIES
IndieWire

‘Resurrection’ Review: Rebecca Hall and Tim Roth Face Off in Impressively Deranged Psychological Thriller

Fiendishly splitting the difference between the kind of low-rent parental vigilante movies that will always live on basic cable, and the kind of high-brow polymorphic freakouts that all but died with Andrzej Żuławski, Andrew Semans’ aptly named “Resurrection” may never quite reach “Possession” levels of psychic collapse (what does?), but it sure gets a hell of a lot closer than the broad familiarity of its setup might lead you to expect. In fact, the first act of . There have been any number of basic psychological thrillers about strong women who get dismissed as “hysterical” and/or gaslit into self-doubt when they...
MOVIES
Decider.com

Will ‘The King’s Daughter’ be on HBO Max or Netflix?

Over seven years after production wrapped on the film adaptation of Vonda N. McIntyre’s 1997 fantasy novel The Moon and the Sun, the movie known as The King’s Daughter is finally releasing in theaters this weekend. The King’s Daughter was initially meant to be released by Paramount in...
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

Mace Neufeld Dies: Producer Of Tom Clancy Thrillers & ‘The Omen’, ‘Equalizer’ Pics Was 93

Mace Neufeld, the producer whose star-driven action films were blockbusters, died overnight in his sleep at his home in Beverly Hills, his family told Deadline. He was 93. Neufeld’s hit films included The Omen and its sequels, The Equalizer pics and several adaptations of Tom Clancy-penned Jack Ryan thrillers including Patriot Games, Clear and Present Danger, The Sum of All Fears and The Hunt for Red October. He was Emmy-nominated for East of Eden and exec produced the Prime Video series Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan starring John Kasinski. Deadline has learned that Neufeld was working on a third Equalizer pic and another Tom Clancy series...
MOVIES
Variety

The Hottest Films for Sale at the 2022 Sundance Film Festival

Sundance may have been forced to cancel its plans to host an in-person festival, but the shift to a virtual event isn’t likely to stifle dealmaking. After all, the 2021 edition of Sundance saw films like “Passing,” “Summer of Soul” and “CODA” score record-breaking pacts despite the fact that all-night bidding wars were conducted over Zoom. This year’s festival has a number of high-profile features that should attract buyers’ attention, either because they feature A-list stars like Lena Dunham, Dakota Johnson and Regina Hall or because they deal with hot topics like abortion rights and religion. There are also a number...
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy