Schaumburg tennis player Noelle Koh 13,940th in Girls’ 14 singles bracket by December

Perseverance finally paid off for an emotional Alize Cornet as she reached her first grand slam quarter-final at the 63rd attempt.The Frenchwoman, who celebrated her 32nd birthday on Saturday, dropped to the court in tears at the end of a gruelling 6-4 3-6 6-4 victory over Simona Halep in sweltering conditions at the Australian Open.Cornet has played in every grand slam tournament for the last 15 years and this was her sixth trip to the fourth round but she had never previously managed to go further.Persistence pays off 💙🤍❤️@alizecornet · #AusOpen · #AO2022 pic.twitter.com/4GLX6JwvXF— #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 24, 2022The first...

