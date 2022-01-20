ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Northbrook, IL

How many junior tennis players ranked in the Boys’ 14 category by USTA are from Northbrook in week ending Jan. 7?

By North Cook News
North Cook News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere are 10 junior tennis players from Northbrook ranked in the Boys’ 14 category in the week ending Jan. 7 by the United States Tennis Association. There were...

northcooknews.com

