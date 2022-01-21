ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hays, KS

🏀 No. 2 Tiger women clipped by MSSU

Hays Post
Hays Post
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

HAYS, Kan. - The second-ranked Fort Hays State women's basketball team struggled to get things going offensively on Thursday, falling to Missouri Southern 54-41. The Tigers are now 15-2 overall and 9-2 in MIAA play, while the Lions improve to 11-5 this season and 8-3 in conference action after snapping FHSU's...

hayspost.com

Comments / 0

Related
Hays Post

🏀📻 LISTEN - Tiger men host Pitt State Saturday

Hays, Kan. - Gross Memorial Coliseum. Promotions: Senior Discount Day - Individuals 55 and older can purchase a $5 general admission ticket. Halftime Performances: Tiger Debs, FHSU Cheer Camp and Styles Dance. Fort Hays State Men's Basketball looks for another win at home on Saturday (Jan. 22) before going on...
HAYS, KS
Hays Post

🏀 Tiger men find offense in win over Missouri Southern

HAYS, Kan. – Fort Hays State moved to 12-3 overall and 7-3 in the MIAA with an 89-71 win over Missouri Southern on Thursday night (Jan. 20) at Gross Memorial Coliseum. The 89 points was a season high for the Tigers. The Lions dropped to 8-7 overall and 5-4 in the MIAA.
HAYS, KS
Hays Post

🤼‍♂️ Tigers split in Golden

GOLDEN, Colo. - The Fort Hays State wrestling team picked up one win and one loss in dual competition on Thursday (Jan. 20), defeating Gators of San Francisco State 38-10 before falling to host Colorado School of Mines, 28-12. The Tigers are now 3-3 in dual competition this season, while the No. 21 Orediggers improve to 4-0 overall and SFSU dips to 0-7. Tereus Henry finished the day 2-0 with a forfeit and a 7-6 decision, while Tony Caldwell won via forfeit and won an extra match with a pin to also go 2-0. The Tigers were open at 125 pounds, giving the Gators an early advantage. But Tom VanValkenburg helped the Tigers close the gap with a 7-3 decision at 133 pounds. Cole Zebley then won via forfeit at 141 pounds, putting the Tigers ahead for good, 9-6.
GOLDEN, CO
Hays Post

🏀📻 LISTEN: TMP-Marian vs Phillipsburg/Trego

The TMP-Marian Monarchs girls and boys basketball teams will play in the championship games of the MCL tournament Saturday in Plainville. The girls game against Phillipsburg is scheduled to start at about 3:40 p.m. with the boys game at approximately 5:10 p.m. You can listen to the game by clicking...
PLAINVILLE, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kansas Basketball
City
Hays, KS
Local
Kansas Sports
State
Missouri State
Hays, KS
Basketball
Hays, KS
Sports
Hays Post

🏀TMP boys and girls to play for MCL tournament championship

PLAINVILLE – The TMP-Marian boys and girls basketball teams earned a pair of hard fought wins Friday to earn a spot in Saturday’s Mid-Continent League tournament final. The TMP (8-2, 5-0 MCL) girls traded basketball all game long with the sixth ranked Smith Center Lady Red (8-2, 5-0 MCL) but a Jaci VonLintel rebound and put-back in the closing second of the game lifted TMP to the 52-50 win.
PLAINVILLE, KS
Hays Post

🏀🎥 WATCH LIVE Hays High vs Goodland/Beloit

The Hays High Indian girls take on the Goodland Cowgirls and the boys play the Beloit Trojans in the semifinals of the Orange and Black tournament in Colby Friday afternoon. The girls game will tipoff first at 3:00 p.m. with the boys to follow. Click the player below or click...
HAYS, KS
Hays Post

🏀🎥 WATCH LIVE Hays High vs Liberty/Chanute

The Hays High Indians begin play at the Orange and Black Classic in Colby Thursday afternoon. The boys game will tipoff first at 3:00 p.m. with the girls to follow. Click the player below or click HERE to view the game. You can also download the Team1Sports app for your phone or connected device, including smart TVs.
HAYS, KS
Hays Post

Hays Post

Hays, KS
14K+
Followers
13K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Hays, Kansas Online News Source: News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. The most-read news website in northwest Kansas. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Press Association. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://hayspost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy