New Zealand

Brown water ‘an aesthetic issue’ but safe to drink – Timaru council

INS News
 1 day ago

Timaru has had discoloured drinking water...

insnews.org

Related
middletownri.com

Stormwater Becomes Drinking Water

On Aquidneck Island, most of our drinking water comes from rainwater. Do your part to help keep runoff clean. Visit Water online for more information and ways you can help.
MIDDLETOWN, RI
natureworldnews.com

8 Important Benefits of Using A Safe Drinking Water Solution In Your Home

Did you know that most public water supply systems fail to comply with health standards? In the past, there has been an increasing amount of attention to the quality of drinking water sources, from municipal water systems to private wells. However, many people are still not aware of all the benefits of using a safe drinking water solution. You might not have known this, but it's why it's so important to use a secure drinking water solution.
HEALTH
We Are Iowa

City of Leon says drinking water is safe for consumption despite contaminant found, but residents raise concerns

LEON, Iowa — Tia Campbell works at a shop in Leon that specializes in tea, but since November she says she and others noticed a difference in the city's water. "The taste was kind of like dirty soap water," Campbell said. "It smelled like nasty lake water. We had to go out and buy a purifier and before that we were buying bottles of water."
LEON, IA
verywellhealth.com

Does Drinking Water Lower Blood Pressure?

High blood pressure (hypertension) affects 1 in 3 adults in the United States. When a person has high blood pressure, the blood flow through the arteries is higher than normal. There are ways to prevent and treat high blood pressure. It starts with your lifestyle. Exercising regularly will keep your...
HEALTH
Daily Mail

Grandparents are left homeless as their plan to move to Western Australia and meet their grandson for the first time is put on hold after Mark McGowan's sudden backflip on reopening the border

In one week, Karen and Mike Malherbe will essentially be homeless. When the pair sold their NSW Illawarra home and bought a new one near Busselton, in Western Australia, they were elated. The move west would reunite them with family for the first time in three years. They would also...
HOMELESS
KIII 3News

Is your water yellow? Corpus Christi officials say it's safe to drink, despite the taste and smell

ANNAVILLE, Texas — Residents in the South Texas community of Annaville woke up Friday morning with yellow-brownish water coming out of their faucets. Director of Water Utilities Gabriel Ramirez with the Corpus Christi Water Department told 3News that despite the smell and look, the water is safe to drink. He said there was a change to the area's source water, and that resulted in the discoloration and smell.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
belen-nm.gov

Important Information About Your Drinking Water.

Belen Water System Failed to Correct Significant Deficiencies Within Required Time Frame. Este in/orme contiene informacion importante acerca de su agua potable. Hagaque alguien lo traduzcapara usted, o hable con alguien que lo entienda. Our water system recently violated a drinking water requirement. Although this incident was not an emergency,...
BELEN, NM
New Zealand
Business Wire

Illinois American Water to Install Ultraviolet Disinfection at Streator Water Treatment Plant; Investment of About $4 Million Supports Safe Drinking Water

STREATOR, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Illinois American Water is investing approximately $4 million to construct Ultraviolet (UV) disinfection at the Streator water treatment plant. The new treatment technology will support safe drinking water to residents and businesses. As part of the project, two new UV reactors will be installed and will be capable of treating up to 6 million gallons of water a day. The project is expected to be completed this summer.
ECONOMY
wateronline.com

How To Truly Eradicate PFAS From Our Drinking Water

As so-called “forever chemicals” get more attention from regulators and the public at large, the pressure is on to eliminate these pervasive contaminants — forever. America’s problem with perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances, or PFAS, is deep and multifaceted, and there is an urgent need for innovative solutions to PFAS in our society, even as the country waits for the U.S. EPA to determine a regulatory framework. Battelle researchers and scientists have been studying PFAS for years and we continue to invest millions of dollars into progressing the technical assessment, degradation, and destruction of these persistent substances.
HEALTH
LocalNewsMatters.org

Sonoma County offers well owners resource to keep water safe for drinking

Amid two years of drought, Sonoma County and water quality agencies have released tools for well owners to ensure their water is safe to drink. Private wells may have higher concentrations of naturally occurring but harmful substances as groundwater tables are lower than normal in some areas of Sonoma County, according to Christine Sosko, the county’s director of Environmental Health.
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
Kilgore News Herald

Are ‘forever chemicals’ in your drinking water? Check here

The state has created an interactive, online map for Iowans to track whether their drinking water has detectable amounts of cancer-causing chemicals that persist in the environment indefinitely. The interactive map can be found at: https://bit.ly/3F3D4HN. The map reflects early testing by the Iowa Department of Natural Resources for perfluoroalkyl...
HEALTH

