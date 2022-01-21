Brown water ‘an aesthetic issue’ but safe to drink – Timaru council

As so-called “forever chemicals” get more attention from regulators and the public at large, the pressure is on to eliminate these pervasive contaminants — forever. America’s problem with perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances, or PFAS, is deep and multifaceted, and there is an urgent need for innovative solutions to PFAS in our society, even as the country waits for the U.S. EPA to determine a regulatory framework. Battelle researchers and scientists have been studying PFAS for years and we continue to invest millions of dollars into progressing the technical assessment, degradation, and destruction of these persistent substances.

HEALTH ・ 10 DAYS AGO