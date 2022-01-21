ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vermont State

A closer look at why Biden has low approval ratings, and his first year performance

INS News
 2 days ago

President Joe Biden enters his second year in office fighting to pass his signature legislation...

insnews.org

Leavenworth Times

Poll: Biden’s approval rating falls to new low

WASHINGTON – President Joe Biden ends his first year in the White House with a clear majority of Americans for the first time disapproving of his handling of the presidency in the face of an unrelenting pandemic and roaring inflation, according to a new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research.
The Independent

Year 2: Biden plans more public outreach, less legislating

President Joe Biden has launched into his second year in office with a new focus on making fatigued Americans believe they’re better off under his leadership as he embraces a pared-back agenda before the midterm elections.The persistence of the coronavirus, rising inflation and congressional gridlock have exacted a bitter toll on Biden’s approval rating and threaten a midterm routing for his party, but the president sees no need for a major shift in direction.Instead, Biden told Democratic National Committee members during a virtual grassroots event Thursday that Democrats broadly have to offer a clearer contrast with Republicans going forward....
bulletin-news.com

Biden Approval Ratings Hits a New Low, Amid Broken Promises

According to a new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research, President Joe Biden ends his first year in the White House with a clear majority of Americans disapproving of his handling of the presidency in the face of an unrelenting pandemic and soaring inflation for the first time.
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

‘He’s fairly low’: As Biden marks one year in office, Marquette poll director breaks down approval rating, impact on midterms

MADISON, Wis. — Thursday marks one year since Joe Biden took the oath of office and was sworn in as the United States’ 46th president. Charles Franklin, the director of the Marquette University Law School poll, joined Live at Four to talk about where polls show Biden stands a year into his term.
Democrat-Herald

Biden approval hits new low at one-year mark of presidency

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden ends his first year in the White House with a clear majority of Americans for the first time disapproving of his handling of the presidency in the face of an unrelenting pandemic and roaring inflation, according to a new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research.
reviewjournal.com

LETTER: Biden can blame himself for his low approval ratings

Repeatedly, I have seen the concept espoused that President Joe Biden’s popularity rating would be higher if he did a better job marketing his successes. Honestly, if you defined the leadership of our nation over the past year as a success, it would be the greatest fictional account of the century.
KTVZ

Joe Biden enters the second year of his presidency looking for a reset after a tumultuous first 12 months

As he walked through the front gate of the White House complex last year for the first time as President, Joe Biden declared it felt like “going home.”. If the presidency seemed then like a natural fit for a 50-year creature of Washington, today its limits are leading to a reckoning over expectations and ambitions in a country as exhausted, angry and divided as ever.
tennesseestar.com

Biden’s Approval Rating Hits New Low, Least Popular Among Hispanics

President Joe Biden’s approval rating continues to drop as voters grow increasingly dissatisfied with his handling of key issues, according to the results of a new poll. Biden’s approval rating dropped to a new low of 33%, according to a Quinnipiac University poll released Wednesday, with 53% of Americans saying they disapprove of the president’s performance. The rating is down 3% since November 2021, when Biden held a 36% approval rating.
