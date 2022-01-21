ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Several ways suspected Omicron case may have caught virus – health expert

INS News
 2 days ago

A health expert believes a suspected Omicron...

insnews.org

blackchronicle.com

WHO counts 18 million virus cases last week as omicron slows | Health

GENEVA (AP) — The number of new coronavirus cases globally rose by 20% last week to more than 18 million, marking a slowdown in the surge caused by the omicron variant’s spread, according to the World Health Organization. In its weekly report on the pandemic, the U.N. health...
PUBLIC HEALTH
KEYT

Daily virus cases in Russia double as omicron spreads

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian authorities have reported a sharp spike in new coronavirus cases apparently driven by the rapid spread of the omicron variant health officials warned about last week. The country’s state coronavirus task force on Monday registered 30,726 new infections. That’s twice as many as 15,830 just a week ago. Infections in Russia have been steadily climbing all of last week. And officials sounded the alarm about a looming surge of cases driven by the rapid spread of the highly contagious omicron variant. But early studies show omicron is less likely to cause severe illness than the previous delta variant.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Omicron#Covid#Miq#Rnz New Zealand Headlines
abccolumbia.com

Experts warn omicron cases have yet to peak

CNN– Health experts say we need to be prepared for national COVID-19 cases to continue to climb. Right now, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says the country is averaging more than 780,000 new cases a day, despite issues with testing access. The White House is pushing to...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Fortune

Omicron infections are showing a ‘very strange symptom’

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. As COVID-19 infections continue to escalate in the new year, some patients have been reporting a strange new symptom: night sweats. Commonly associated with other conditions like...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

‘That’s the problem’: Anti-mandate prosecutor who died of Covid was not vaccinated says husband

An anti-mandate prosecutor who died of Covid-19 was not vaccinated and “that was the problem”, her husband has confirmed.California Republican Kelly Ernby, a deputy district attorney from Orange County, had publicly attacked government virus vaccine mandates in the months before she died.Following the 46-year-old’s death, some GOP activists falsely suggested that a vaccination shot was the cause of it, according to The Orange County Register.Now her husband, Axel Mattias Ernby, has taken to social media to squash those false rumours.“Please stop spreading lies about Kelly Ernby,” he wrote on one Facebook post about his wife’s death.“She was NOT vaccinated....
PUBLIC HEALTH
Radar Online.com

Gabby Petito Died Of 'Blunt-Force Injuries To The Head' In Addition To Manual Strangulation Caused By Killer Brian Laundrie

Stomach-turning updates in the highly-publicized Gabby Petito murder case emerged Friday as the Federal Bureau of Investigation wrapped up its months-long probe. Upon conclusion of the lengthy investigation that began in September 2021 as a missing person's report, the FBI released an official statement revealing that the 22-year-old slain vlogger died of "blunt-force injuries to the head and neck" in addition to the "manual strangulation/throttling" that was initially determined by Teton County Coroner Brent Blue.
TETON COUNTY, WY
The Independent

Woman who retrieved California surfer’s body is ‘obviously part of family now’, says victim’s uncle

The family of a man who was killed in an apparent shark attack in California on Christmas eve thanked a surfer who managed to retrieve the man’s remains and said she was “obviously part of the family now”.The attack is believed to be the first fatal shark attack in the US in 2021 and had occurred at Morro Bay, about 320km north of Los Angeles.Authorities had identified the victim as 42-year-old Tomas Butterfield on Thursday, according to a Los Angeles Times report published on Sunday.Around 10.40am on Christmas eve, a woman surfer found a bodyboard “kind of bobbing in the...
ACCIDENTS
BBC

US man found dead surrounded by deadly pythons and cobras

A US man has been found dead at his home surrounded by dozens of snakes - many of them venomous. Neighbours alerted police after going to the house in the US state of Maryland and discovering him lying on the floor, apparently unconscious. When officers arrived, they found 124 venomous...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS News

Singer dies after deliberately catching COVID-19

A popular Czech folk singer who deliberately caught COVID-19 has died, her son says. Hanka Horka, who was not vaccinated, caught the virus from her son and husband, who are vaccinated but still caught it over the holidays, according to BBC News. The 57-year-old purposefully did not stay away from...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

‘Everybody is in shock’: Fatal shark attack in California keeps surfers out of water

Beachgoers are steering clear of the water after a Christmas Eve shark attack killed a surfer in Morro Bay, California.“Everybody is kind of in shock,” Mike Jones, the owner of a surf shop in the coastal town, told the San Luis Obispo Tribune. “Everyone is watching the waves and nobody is really paddling out. Everyone is tripping out about what just happened.”Police say the attack happened on Friday morning at State Parks Beach, just before 11am. When rescue workers arrived, the male victim had already been pulled from the water after an “apparent shark attack,” and was pronounced dead at...
ACCIDENTS
Davenport Journal

A message from an unvaccinated ‘fit and healthy’ father revealed how desperate he was to get the Covid vaccine before both his lungs collapsed and he died in the hospital

The 45-year-old dad was in excellent health before he was struck down with the Corona virus and rushed to hospital. The man reportedly sent a text message to his ex-partner saying he was getting vaccinated as soon as possible less than two weeks before he died from Covid. According to reports, the man hadn’t taken the vaccine as a result of reading lies about the vaccines on social media.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Derek Chauvin medical expert sued in case where Black man’s death was allegedly covered up

A medical expert for George Floyd killer Derek Chauvin has been sued in a case where a Black man’s death in police custody was allegedly covered up.Maryland teenager Anton Black died in custody in 2018 after being put in the same choke-hold that led to Mr Floyd’s death in Minnesota.David Fowler, the retired medical examiner of Maryland, is named in a civil rights lawsuit by Black’s family, which was allowed to proceed by a judge earlier this week.During the George Floyd case, Mr Fowler appeared as a defence witness and testified that Floyd’s death was not caused by the nine...
LAW ENFORCEMENT

