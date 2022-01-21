Several ways suspected Omicron case may have caught virus – health expert

Beachgoers are steering clear of the water after a Christmas Eve shark attack killed a surfer in Morro Bay, California.“Everybody is kind of in shock,” Mike Jones, the owner of a surf shop in the coastal town, told the San Luis Obispo Tribune. “Everyone is watching the waves and nobody is really paddling out. Everyone is tripping out about what just happened.”Police say the attack happened on Friday morning at State Parks Beach, just before 11am. When rescue workers arrived, the male victim had already been pulled from the water after an “apparent shark attack,” and was pronounced dead at...

ACCIDENTS ・ 26 DAYS AGO