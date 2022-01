The University of Minnesota Crookston (UMC) Men’s Basketball team jumped out to an early lead and led by six at half time and then went down to the wire and escaped with a win on the road and their second in a row in a 70-67 win at Southwest Minnesota State in Marshall. The Mustangs hit a three pointer to get within three with 15 seconds left and they had two more tries at three’s in the final seconds to pick up the Northern Sun Conference win. The Golden Eagles are now 3-9 in the conference and 6-12 overall while Southwest Minnesota State improves to 10-6 overall and 6-5 in the conference. UMC will close out the weekend tomorrow afternoon at the University of Sioux Falls who beat Bemidji State tonight 72-65.

CROOKSTON, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO