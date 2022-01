Nintendo has released a new Pokemon Legends: Arceus trailer ahead of its launch later this month. The new minute-long trailer frames Pokemon Legends: Arceus as a Pokemon experience unlike anything we've seen before, set in a region where Pokemon roam freely unbound by human interaction or connection. The trailer shows off a bit of new footage not seen in English trailers before, giving players an early look at some of the gameplay they'll experience when the game releases later this month. You can check out the brand new trailer below:

VIDEO GAMES ・ 13 DAYS AGO