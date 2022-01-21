Three observations: Special teams not so special in Sabres' loss

Buffalo, N.Y. (WGR 550) - The string of “first time in a long time” games continued for the Buffalo Sabres, as they squared off against the Dallas Stars for the first time in two years and four days.

Dallas came in to this game with an 18-16-2 record, struggling to find traction in a tight playoff race in the Central Division. The Stars were also on a three-game losing streak heading into the night, with the Sabres looking to start a win streak of their own.

Things were very back-and-forth in this game, with three lead changes occurring throughout the game. The Sabres led 2-1 at the end of the first, 4-3 at the end of the second, but then lost the game, 5-4 in regulation.

Buffalo goals on Thursday came from defenseman Rasmus Dahlin, and forwards Jack Quinn, Dylan Cozens, and Alex Tuch.

The Sabres, once again, let a lead slip away from them. Only this time, it was on multiple occasions in the same game.

Here are three observations from Thursday's game:

1.) Driving the game

For about 75% of this game, the Sabres were in the driver’s seat. This is something fans haven’t seen too much of this year, but when they’re driving, they’re in first place at the Daytona 500.

The Sabres came out red-hot in the first period, controlling play and scoring two quick goals. The Stars answered all night long, but it didn’t seem to phase Buffalo, as they answered right back with goals of their own.

Buffalo did lose energy by the end of the game, leading to the Stars' win. That's concerning, considering this is the second game this week where the Sabres surrendered a lead.

On the bright side, the Sabres kept play moving forward all night long. They moved the puck forward at all times, instead of trying to set up the perfect breakout from their own zone. That's been a bad tendency all season.

2.) The penalty kill

Special teams were anything but for the Sabres on this night. While Quinn helped the team convert once on the power play - which could still use some work - the penalty kill is where the real problems lie.

Going 1-for-5 on the penalty kill is the real reason this game went the way it did. The game-tying and game-winning goals in the third period both came on power plays for the Stars.

While the Sabres could have some better discipline on some of these calls, other times they need to improve the penalty kill and play better in their own end.

3.) The silver lining

With every negative comes positives, right?

Thursday's game gave Sabres fans, and the team a good look at what could be in store in the future. Quinn notched his first NHL goal and had an assist, Dahlin had a three-point night for the first time in, what seems like, forever, and Tuch is continuing his hot streak of eight points in eight games. He even scored his first goal at KeyBank Center.

A look around the organization and its prospects shows goalie Devon Levi earning his ninth shutout of this season for Northeastern University, Owen Power with 24 points at the University of Michigan - and an Olympic appearance forthcoming - and JJ Peterka having 26 points in his first season with the Rochester Americans.

While there is much more in store for these prospects and others in the organization, it’s certainly exciting to see some of them start to produce at the NHL level.

With talks of the return of the famous black and red jerseys as an alternate next season, a team to match those jerseys could be on the horizon, as well.

-----------

Looking ahead, the Sabres will next host the floundering Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday, who come to town on a 10-game losing streak.

