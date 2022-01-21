ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Three observations: Special teams not so special in Sabres' loss

By Josh Schmit
WGR550
WGR550
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XuceZ_0drdoY4s00

Buffalo, N.Y. (WGR 550) - The string of “first time in a long time” games continued for the Buffalo Sabres, as they squared off against the Dallas Stars for the first time in two years and four days.

Dallas came in to this game with an 18-16-2 record, struggling to find traction in a tight playoff race in the Central Division. The Stars were also on a three-game losing streak heading into the night, with the Sabres looking to start a win streak of their own.

Things were very back-and-forth in this game, with three lead changes occurring throughout the game. The Sabres led 2-1 at the end of the first, 4-3 at the end of the second, but then lost the game, 5-4 in regulation.

Buffalo goals on Thursday came from defenseman Rasmus Dahlin, and forwards Jack Quinn, Dylan Cozens, and Alex Tuch.

The Sabres, once again, let a lead slip away from them. Only this time, it was on multiple occasions in the same game.

Here are three observations from Thursday's game:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UQvr9_0drdoY4s00
Photo credit Timothy T. Ludwig - USA TODAY Sports

1.) Driving the game

For about 75% of this game, the Sabres were in the driver’s seat. This is something fans haven’t seen too much of this year, but when they’re driving, they’re in first place at the Daytona 500.

The Sabres came out red-hot in the first period, controlling play and scoring two quick goals. The Stars answered all night long, but it didn’t seem to phase Buffalo, as they answered right back with goals of their own.

Buffalo did lose energy by the end of the game, leading to the Stars' win. That's concerning, considering this is the second game this week where the Sabres surrendered a lead.

On the bright side, the Sabres kept play moving forward all night long. They moved the puck forward at all times, instead of trying to set up the perfect breakout from their own zone. That's been a bad tendency all season.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07E2oA_0drdoY4s00
Photo credit Timothy T. Ludwig - USA TODAY Sports

2.) The penalty kill

Special teams were anything but for the Sabres on this night. While Quinn helped the team convert once on the power play - which could still use some work - the penalty kill is where the real problems lie.

Going 1-for-5 on the penalty kill is the real reason this game went the way it did. The game-tying and game-winning goals in the third period both came on power plays for the Stars.

While the Sabres could have some better discipline on some of these calls, other times they need to improve the penalty kill and play better in their own end.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32bt11_0drdoY4s00
Photo credit Timothy T. Ludwig - USA TODAY Sports

3.) The silver lining

With every negative comes positives, right?

Thursday's game gave Sabres fans, and the team a good look at what could be in store in the future. Quinn notched his first NHL goal and had an assist, Dahlin had a three-point night for the first time in, what seems like, forever, and Tuch is continuing his hot streak of eight points in eight games. He even scored his first goal at KeyBank Center.

A look around the organization and its prospects shows goalie Devon Levi earning his ninth shutout of this season for Northeastern University, Owen Power with 24 points at the University of Michigan - and an Olympic appearance forthcoming - and JJ Peterka having 26 points in his first season with the Rochester Americans.

While there is much more in store for these prospects and others in the organization, it’s certainly exciting to see some of them start to produce at the NHL level.

With talks of the return of the famous black and red jerseys as an alternate next season, a team to match those jerseys could be on the horizon, as well.

-----------

Looking ahead, the Sabres will next host the floundering Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday, who come to town on a 10-game losing streak.

Sabres pregame coverage on WGR starts at 12 p.m. EST with Brian Koziol on Saturday. Puck drop is set for 1 p.m. EST on the radio home of the Sabres - WGR Sports Radio 550.

Photo credit Losi and Gangi

Comments / 1

Related
WKBW-TV

Former Buffalo Sabres forward Clark Gillies dies at age 67

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Former Buffalo Sabres forward and Hockey Hall of Famer Clark Gillies died on Friday at the age of 67. Gillies was best known as a member of the New York Islanders teams that won four consecutive Stanley Cups in the early 1980s. Gillies played his...
NHL
WGR550

Krebs helps lead Sabres to win over Philadelphia

Three different Buffalo Sabres players scored two goals to help lead the team to a 6-3 win over the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday afternoon at KeyBank Center. Pat Malacaro has a complete game recap:
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alex Tuch
Person
Rasmus Dahlin
WGR550

Sabres' Quinn scheduled for an MRI and will miss some time.

The better news was Craig Anderson. He participated in full practice for the first time since getting injured. Granato loved having him back with the team, “It is incredible when you see him out on the ice because he has a presence in the net.”
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Daytona 500#The Central Division
CBS Boston

Brad Marchand Snatches Fan’s Phone, Records Hilarious Message Before Bruins-Capitals Game

BOSTON (CBS) — Brad Marchand is a man of the people — and one funny guy. The Bruins forward had some fun with a Boston fan ahead of Thursday night’s game against the Capitals, in a way that only Brad Marchand could. As he made his way off the ice following pregame warmups, Marchand started giving out his usual high-fives and fist bumps to the fans there to greet him. One young fan was recording it on his phone, which is when Marchand decided to have his fun. He snagged the phone as he walked through the tunnel and recorded a rather...
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
Dallas Stars
NHL Teams
Philadelphia Flyers
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NHL Teams
Buffalo Sabres
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Boston

Bruins Upset With ‘Cheap Hit’ That Knocked Brad Marchand Out Of Win Over Capitals

BOSTON (CBS) — The Bruins earned a spirited 4-3 win over the Washington Capitals on Thursday night, but it may have come at a cost. Brad Marchand had to leave the game in the second period after taking a hit from behind by Washington’s Garnet Hathaway, which head coach Bruce Cassidy called a “cheap hit.” Marchand suffered an upper-body injury on the play, which occurred a little more than halfway through the second period. The Bruins winger went into the corner to play the puck, and Hathaway lined him up and delivered a crushing blow right between the numbers, sending Marchand...
NHL
Yardbarker

How Disruption Affected Bears Special Teams

The Rick Gosselin final special teams rankings have been released and it's further indication why their new head coach needs to retain Bears special teams coordinator Chris Tabor. Tabor, who served as head coach in the 33-22 loss to San Francisco when Matt Nagy had COVID-19, headed up a group...
NFL
KREX

Avalanche continue hot streak by beating Kings 4-1

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Playing the second game of a back-to-back set, the Colorado Avalanche looked tired. They weren’t able to bombard the Los Angeles Kings with their typical offensive brilliance, finding themselves on the wrong side of a 14-shot disparity. And they still won. Kiefer Sherwood scored his first goal in nearly three years, […]
NHL
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

NHL announces extensive updates to 2021-22 regular-season schedule

The NHL will play 95 games from Feb. 7-22 as part of a comprehensive update to the 2021-22 regular-season schedule announced Wednesday. The update would allow all 32 teams to complete their 82-game schedule by the season’s original end date of April 29. The three-week window in February was previously designated as a pause in […] The post NHL announces extensive updates to 2021-22 regular-season schedule appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
NHL
Yardbarker

Kings’ Poor Finish & Special Teams on Display Recently

With their loss to the Colorado Avalanche on Thursday night, the Los Angeles Kings have lost three games in a row, and look nothing like the team which stormed its way to second in the Pacific Division. Of course, the sky is not falling, and this team will find its feet again, but I do think we’ve seen this team’s issues at the forefront recently. Specifically against the Avalanche and the Tampa Bay Lightning, games against two of the league’s best, where the Kings got a good sense of where they are, versus where they need to be. Here are some of the biggest differences I noticed between the Kings, and the league’s best.
NHL
WGR550

WGR550

Buffalo, NY
539
Followers
2K+
Post
82K+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest sports news from Buffalo, including the Bills, Sabres and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/wgr550

Comments / 0

Community Policy