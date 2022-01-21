ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Inter Milan legend Mazzola encourages move for Juventus striker Dybala

By Carlos Volcano
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleInter Milan legend Sandro Mazzola believes they should move for Juventus striker Paulo Dybala. The Argentina international has seen new contract talks stall with Juve, with his current deal to expire in June....

Sports
