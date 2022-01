In the fourth quarter of 2021 Richmond Rescue went on 310 calls and transported 166 patients for a transport rate of 53 percent. The average for this period in the last three years was 167 calls and 100 transports and a transport rate of 60 percent. This quarter was much busier than past years because Richmond Rescue is temporarily providing ambulance service to the towns of Hinesburg and St. George while the fire department gets its new ambulance in service.

VERMONT STATE ・ 5 DAYS AGO