Tennis

Tennis-Badosa triumphs in baseline shootout with Kostyuk

By Syndicated Content
WNMT AM 650
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleMELBOURNE (Reuters) – Paula Badosa fended off a Marta Kostyuk comeback in an engrossing baseline battle to reach the fourth round of the Australian Open for the first time with a 6-2 5-7 6-4...

wnmtradio.com

IN THIS ARTICLE
