ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

South Africa gets $750 million World Bank loan to bolster COVID recovery effort

By Syndicated Content
WNMT AM 650
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleCAPE TOWN (Reuters) – The World Bank has approved a loan of $750 million to South Africa linked to COVID-19, aiming to help protect the poor and support economic recovery from the...

wnmtradio.com

Comments / 0

Related
MedicalXpress

Total COVID cases in Africa top 10 million: watchdog

Africa has registered a total of more than 10 million coronavirus cases, according to figures from the African Union's health watchdog seen by AFP on Sunday. Data released by the Africa Centres for Disease Control showed that as of Saturday there had been 10,028,508 cases reported by the African Union's 55 member states since the outbreak of the pandemic.
PUBLIC HEALTH
pharmaceutical-technology.com

Novavax and Serum Institute seek EUA for Covid-19 vaccine in South Africa

On SAHPRA granting EUA for the vaccine, SII will produce and market it in the region under the brand name Covovax. Novavax and the Serum Institute of India (SII) have sought emergency use authorisation (EUA) from the South African Health Products Regulatory Agency (SAHPRA) for the former’s Covid-19 vaccine candidate, NVX-CoV2373.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Bank Loan#Economy#Cape Town#Reuters#The World Bank#The National Treasury
Brookings Institution

AFRICA’S ECONOMIC RECOVERY:

Africa’s pandemic recovery requires investments that build the foundation for the region’s future. Africa’s future never looked brighter than it did during my time serving as the World Bank’s vice president for Africa from 2012 through 2018. The continent was home to the world’s fastest-growing economies—a growth fueled by high commodity prices. Free trade was becoming a reality with the rapid approach and realization of the African Continental Free Trade Agreement. Political instability was largely under control. And, even in the midst of an Ebola outbreak, the continent largely succeeded in containing the worst health and economic impacts of that virus.
BUSINESS
WNMT AM 650

Sweden eases quarantine rules, key workers exempted as Omicron rages

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) – Sweden will loosen COVID-19 quarantine rules and make it easier for employees with key jobs in sectors like healthcare and the police to go to work, the health agency said on Thursday, as the Omicron variant of the virus raged across the country. People testing positive...
HEALTH SERVICES
WNMT AM 650

Sri Lanka plans laws, fast-track measures to attract foreign exchange

COLOMBO (Reuters) – Sri Lanka will introduce new laws to attract investments while policies to develop exports, tourism and remittances will be fast-tracked in a bid to rebuild foreign exchange reserves, President Gotabaya Rajapaksa told parliament on Tuesday. In a speech, Rajapaksa said a debilitating shortage of forex was...
WORLD
WNMT AM 650

‘Emergency mode’: U.N. chief laments failed global governance

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) – U.N. chief Antonio Guterres, lamenting a failure of global governance, urged the world to go into emergency mode to tackle COVID-19, the climate crisis and global finance reform, put humanity at the center of technology and bring peace. The secretary-general on Friday identified those as...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Health
Place
Africa
Country
South Africa
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
World Bank
WNMT AM 650

Singapore approves COVID-19 vaccine boosters for age 12-17s

SINGAPORE (Reuters) – Singapore will extend its COVID-19 booster vaccination programme to adolescents aged 12 to 17 years from next month, its health ministry said on Friday. Singapore is among the first few countries to recommend boosters for that age group, following Germany, the United States, Israel and Hungary.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

UK seeks closer investment ties with Africa

The UK is playing host to an African Investment Conference on Thursday, as it scrambles to retain influence on the continent, an investment battle ground for the world’s largest economies. The prime minister will open the virtual event with a video address and attendees include African ministers, businesses leaders and the head of the World Trade Organization.Economic links with the continent form a key part of the Global Britain agenda. The summit, the second of this kind, is aimed at promoting Britain’s overseas investment credentials and wider push to “revitalise economic engagement” in the region, according to the government’s Integrated...
ECONOMY
The Independent

Omicron variant ‘may be what lifts us out of the pandemic’, says Denmark health official

The Omicron variant may spell the end of the coronavirus pandemic, one of Denmark's top public health officials has claimed.Tyra Grove Krause, a leading official at the Statens Serum Institut (SSI) - the Danish equivalent of the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA), said we may be experiencing the last wave of the pandemic as mass Omicron infections could provide a good level of herd immunity. She said Covid will continue to have a hold over people's lives for the next two months but infections would then start to subside.Asked how long the virus will have a decisive influence on the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
WNMT AM 650

UK PM Johnson drops COVID-19 restrictions

LONDON (Reuters) – People in England will no longer be required to wear face masks anywhere or work from home from next week, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday, adding that scientists believed a wave of the Omicron coronavirus variant had peaked nationally. Johnson also said that while...
PUBLIC HEALTH
MedPage Today

South Africa's Four COVID Waves; Treating Advanced Melanoma

TTHealthWatch is a weekly podcast from Texas Tech. In it, Elizabeth Tracey, director of electronic media for Johns Hopkins Medicine, and Rick Lange, MD, president of the Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center in El Paso, look at the top medical stories of the week. This week's topics include characteristics...
EL PASO, TX
primenewsghana.com

Concern over Covid-infected lions in South Africa

Lions and pumas at a South African zoo may have contracted Covid from their handlers, according to a study by scientists at the University of Pretoria. The scientists warn of the risk of new variants emerging if the virus "establishes itself in other animal reservoirs” and is transmitted back to human beings.
ANIMALS

Comments / 0

Community Policy