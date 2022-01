The Soundcarriers released their debut album Harmonium in 2009, coincidentally the same year that long-running UK indie pop legends Stereolab—whose second single bore the same title—called an extended hiatus. Though neither a specific homage to that band nor a carbon copy of their sound, The Soundcarriers represented a new generation of like-minded musical omnivores with a penchant for crate-digging eclecticism, building something new of mid-century cool reference points such as French pop, British prog and Brazilian psych (as worn stylishly on the sleeve of their 2014 album Entropicalia). As much a feeling of bingeing on ear candy as a transparent communication of their own voracity as listeners, The Soundcarriers’ music was refreshing for a reason that seems speciously rare: It sounded like it was made by people who loved hearing music as much as making it.

