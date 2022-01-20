ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Hotel Transylvania’ Series Loses Steam, Gives Fine Send-Off

By Editorials
ourherald.com
 3 days ago

Children’s movie series, like horror franchises, tend to break down in their later entries. As what was once a simple premise bloats with accumulated lore, and characters designed...

