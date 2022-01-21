ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Africa gets $750 million World Bank loan to bolster COVID recovery effort

By Thomson Reuters
 1 day ago

CAPE TOWN (Reuters) – The World Bank has approved a loan of $750 million to South Africa linked to COVID-19, aiming to help protect the poor and support economic recovery from the...

MedicalXpress

Total COVID cases in Africa top 10 million: watchdog

Africa has registered a total of more than 10 million coronavirus cases, according to figures from the African Union's health watchdog seen by AFP on Sunday. Data released by the Africa Centres for Disease Control showed that as of Saturday there had been 10,028,508 cases reported by the African Union's 55 member states since the outbreak of the pandemic.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Brookings Institution

Advancing best practices for just COVID-19 relief and recovery efforts

In this twelfth interview of the "17 Rooms" podcast, Elizabeth Andersen and Sarah Mendelson discuss bridging local, national, and global layers of action to assess and foster accountable COVID-19 relief and recovery efforts that reduce inequalities and increase access to justice. Andersen, executive director at the World Justice Project and Mendelson, professor at Carnegie Mellon University, moderated Room 16 focused on Sustainable Development Goal number 16—on peace, justice, and strong institutions—during the 2021 17 Rooms flagship process.
PUBLIC HEALTH
financialbuzz.com

Novavax Seeks Emergency Use Authorization for Covid Vaccine in South Africa

Novavax Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX), along with Serum Institute of India (SII), announced a regulatory submission to the South African Health Products Regulatory Agency (SAHPRA) for emergency use authorization (EUA) of its Covid-19 vaccine. If approved, the vaccine is set to be manufactured and commercialized by SII South Africa under the name Covavax.
WORLD
primenewsghana.com

Concern over Covid-infected lions in South Africa

Lions and pumas at a South African zoo may have contracted Covid from their handlers, according to a study by scientists at the University of Pretoria. The scientists warn of the risk of new variants emerging if the virus "establishes itself in other animal reservoirs" and is transmitted back to human beings.
ANIMALS
Brookings Institution

AFRICA'S ECONOMIC RECOVERY:

Africa's pandemic recovery requires investments that build the foundation for the region's future. Africa's future never looked brighter than it did during my time serving as the World Bank's vice president for Africa from 2012 through 2018. The continent was home to the world's fastest-growing economies—a growth fueled by high commodity prices. Free trade was becoming a reality with the rapid approach and realization of the African Continental Free Trade Agreement. Political instability was largely under control. And, even in the midst of an Ebola outbreak, the continent largely succeeded in containing the worst health and economic impacts of that virus.
BUSINESS
The Independent

UK seeks closer investment ties with Africa

The UK is playing host to an African Investment Conference on Thursday, as it scrambles to retain influence on the continent, an investment battle ground for the world's largest economies. The prime minister will open the virtual event with a video address and attendees include African ministers, businesses leaders and the head of the World Trade Organization.Economic links with the continent form a key part of the Global Britain agenda. The summit, the second of this kind, is aimed at promoting Britain's overseas investment credentials and wider push to "revitalise economic engagement" in the region, according to the government's Integrated...
ECONOMY
kfgo.com

Italy reports 171,263 coronavirus cases on Saturday, 333 deaths

MILAN (Reuters) – Italy reported 171,263 COVID-19 related cases on Saturday, against 179,106 the day before, the health ministry said, while the number of deaths fell to 333 from 373. Italy has registered 143,296 deaths linked to COVID-19 since its outbreak emerged in February 2020, the second-highest toll in...
PUBLIC HEALTH
AFP

World Bank chief contrasts Microsoft deal with poor countries' debt

After Microsoft announced it would spend tens of billions of dollars to buy a video game company, World Bank President David Malpass on Wednesday drew a contrast between the deal and the amount of money rich nations have pledged to help poor countries facing higher debt loads.  "I was struck this morning by the Microsoft investment -- $75 billion in a video gaming company" compared to just $24 billion over three years in aid for the poorest countries, Malpass said, referring to donations allocated in December by 48 high- and middle-income governments.
BUSINESS
The Independent

Omicron variant 'may be what lifts us out of the pandemic', says Denmark health official

The Omicron variant may spell the end of the coronavirus pandemic, one of Denmark's top public health officials has claimed.Tyra Grove Krause, a leading official at the Statens Serum Institut (SSI) - the Danish equivalent of the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA), said we may be experiencing the last wave of the pandemic as mass Omicron infections could provide a good level of herd immunity. She said Covid will continue to have a hold over people's lives for the next two months but infections would then start to subside.Asked how long the virus will have a decisive influence on the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
kfgo.com

UK records 76,807 new COVID cases, 297 deaths

LONDON (Reuters) – Britain reported 76,807 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, continuing a recent downturn in the number of infections, and 297 more deaths within 28 days of a positive test, official data showed. The figures compared to 95,787 cases and 288 deaths reported on Friday. (Reporting by Michael...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Latin America, Asia, latest to get hit with omicron surge

In Costa Rica, officials are encouraging those infected with the coronavirus to skip voting in upcoming national elections. On the other side of the world, Beijing is locking down residential communities as the country anxiously awaits the start of the Winter Olympics on Feb. 4. In Latin America and Asia where the omicron variant is making its latest appearance, some countries are imposing such restrictions while others are loath to place new limits on populations already exhausted by previous constraints.Omicron quickly swept through the places it first hit, such as South Africa, the U.K. and the United States,...
PUBLIC HEALTH

