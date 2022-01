Dog whistle. I guess that is the term that best describes it. That pitch that only certain species hear and they respond with perked up ears and say ‘I gotta run to that! That is for me!’ It is for things like Critical Race Theory and stolen elections. Only certain people hear it but boy they can make a big deal out of it. West Virginia legislators will undoubtably address CRT. Our Republican legislators hear that sort of thing often through their constituents. And their party must respond to it in a unified manner because it is ‘red meat’. CRT was big deal for parents at many Boards of Education in nearby states and the Governor of Virginia made an executive order about it. So the Fox News watcher ‘knows’ it is a problem in schools or it would not have been brought up! Nobody has said ‘See. It’s right here in the curriculum for K-12 Schools’. No teachers have said ‘Of course that is part of what I teach. ‘ And largely those trying to ban it are white and cannot tell you who is teaching CRT or what harm their child has suffered from hearing about it.

MARTINSBURG, WV ・ 18 HOURS AGO