The Dallas Mavericks are giving their home crowd exactly what it was hoping to see. Sitting on a score of 82-74, they have looked like the better team out there today, but there's still one more quarter to play. They have enjoyed the tag-team combination of power forward Kristaps Porzingis and point guard Luka Doncic. The former has 15 points along with nine boards and two blocks, while the latter has 24 points and eight assists in addition to seven rebounds.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO