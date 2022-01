It's not easy to get Bartlett sophomore guard Kelton McEwen to leave a gym. Just ask his coach, Jim Wolfsmith. "We'll have a 5:30 practice, over at 7:30, he asks, 'Coach can I shoot?' He's not there for 10 minutes. He's there for an hour. It's 9 o'clock and I'm like, 'Kelton, I've got to go, it's past my bedtime.'

BARTLETT, IL ・ 3 HOURS AGO