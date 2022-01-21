Lamar carries Kansas City over North Dakota St. 80-77

MADISON, Wis. — The Wisconsin men's tennis team (1-0) earned its first dual match win of the season on Friday, downing North Dakota (0-1), 5-2, at Nielsen Tennis Stadium. The Badgers jumped out to an early lead by winning the doubles point. Sebastian Vile and Robin Parts were the first duo to earn a 6-2 victory over the Fighting Hawks' Cian McDonnell and Edmond Aynedjian. Jared Pratt and Gabriel Huber rounded out the effort by defeating North Dakota's Gerhard Sullwald and Nikiti Snezhko 6-4 to clinch the doubles point for the Badgers.
