Users can now browse NFT profile pictures on Twitter for Android

By Alexey Shabanov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile browsing some of the Twitter profiles, especially in an NFT space, you may notice a pop-up introducing a new NFT PFPs feature. These profiles have a hexagonal shape and opening them will...

Twitter Communities now available on Android

Twitter Communities is Twitter’s Facebook Group-like feature where admins can administer groups of users centred around a specific topic. Anyone on Twitter can see the conversation, but only members of the group can participate. Tweets are not distributed to your followers and don’t show up in your profile.
Android users can now disable 2G to block Stingray attacks

Google has finally rolled out an option on Android allowing users to disable 2G connections, which come with a host of privacy and security problems exploited by cell-site simulators. The addition of the option was spotted by EFF (Electronic Frontier Foundation), which calls the development a victory for privacy protection.
Android 13 may let you switch user profiles from the keyguard

Although it has just been a few months since Google first rolled out Android 12 to its Pixel lineup, we’ve already learned quite a bit about the next major Android OS upgrade — Android 13. We know that Google is internally referring to Android 13 with the dessert-themed codename “Tiramisu,” and we’ve seen some evidence to suggest that it may let secondary profiles make payments via NFC, bring native support for another private DNS standard and that it may bring full support for Bluetooth LE Audio.
Verified Twitter NFT profile pictures launch in hexagonal shape, NFT avatars can be set in the iOS app only

Subscribers to the US$2.99/month Twitter Blue premium service are now able to set a verified NFT image as their profile picture, but only on the Twitter for iOS app, despite that Twitter's special NFT avatars will be visible on all other platforms. It was only a matter of time before Twitter jumped on the crypto train with ways to verify your purchased NFT profile picture, and the social media platform didn't disappoint. Twitter is rolling out these iPad and iPhone-exclusive NFT avatars with a distinguished new hexagonal frame to set them apart from the ones you can simply right-click and steal like so many other non-fungible tokens.
Twitter Announces New Feature for Twitter Blue Subscribers – NFT Profile Pictures

The Twitter NFT profile pictures are unique as they are distinguishably hexagon-shaped, other than the standard circle-shaped on the social media platform. Social network company Twitter (NYSE: TWTR) has announced that some of its users can now begin to use non-fungible tokens (NFT) as their profile pictures. Allowing selected Twitter customers to use NFTs as profile pictures represent the company’s biggest foray into the non-fungible tokens’ space. The NFTs industry is speedily growing, with a constantly increasing number of adoptions. Twitter said the new NFT feature, powered by OpenSea, will be exclusively available to users of its Blue subscription service on iOS, which is currently not global. The subscription service is live in some early markets, including Canada, New Zealand, Australia, and the US. Consecutively, support for the web and android users will roll out. Although iOS users are the only ones with access to the unique NFT profile pictures on Twitter, other users of the social media app will see the change.
Android Users Can Now Play Google Play Games On Windows PCs In Beta

Last year at The Game Awards 2021, Google had announced that Android gaming will be coming to Windows with the ‘Google Play Games’ PC app in 2022. On Wednesday, the search giant officially announced that Google Play Games is now available as part of a limited beta. The...
Paid Instagram Subscriptions, Free LinkedIn Courses & More Social News

This week, the trending headlines are all about money; ways to save it, and ways to earn it. For a lot of creators and entrepreneurs, online courses are integral to picking up new skills. And when these resources are free, like LinkedIn’s new courses, it means the money that would’ve gone toward education can be allocated to more urgent business matters. At the same time, money-making opportunities on social media are always popping up. Keep reading for the 411 on what Instagram and Meta are working on now. Instagram is Testing Paid Subscriptions for Creators Back in 2020, Facebook launched a Subscriptions feature,...
