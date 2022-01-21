ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crosby and Malkin score, Penguins hold off Senators 6-4

Cover picture for the articlePITTSBURGH (AP) — Evgeni Malkin and Sidney Crosby scored, and the streaking Pittsburgh Penguins held off the Ottawa Senators 6-4. Jake Guentzel’s team-best 21st goal of the season was a...

Mike Matheson had two goals and an assist as the Pittsburgh Penguins built a four-goal lead, then held off the visiting Ottawa Senators 6-4 on Thursday. Dominik Simon, Evgeni Malkin, Sidney Crosby and Jake Guentzel also scored, and Jeff Carter and Bryan Rust each added two assists for the Penguins, who have won 14 of 16.
