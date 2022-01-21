‘Dying Light 2’ has been delayed on Nintendo Switch

It looks like the version of The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time that is playable on Nintendo Switch via Nintendo Switch Online may have just received a notable upgrade. When Ocarina of Time first came to Switch Online a couple months back, fans were quick to call out the poor version of the iconic game that Nintendo had made available via the service. This blowback was so severe initially that complaints began trending on social media for quite some time. Now, thanks to what looks like a recent update that rolled out on Nintendo Switch this week, it looks like Nintendo has potentially taken these complaints to heart.

