‘Dying Light 2’ has been delayed on Nintendo Switch

By Adam Cook
NME
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleDue for release on February 4th, ‘Dying Light 2 Stay Human’ is one of the first huge releases...

www.nme.com

The Independent

‘Pokémon Legends: Arceus’: Release date, how to pre-order and have new features been leaked

Game Freak is coming strong into 2022 with a brand new Pokémon game due at the end of January. First announced in February of last year during a Nintendo Direct event, fans were treated to a brand-new trailer that promised the open-world gameplay of Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild along with classic monster-catching action the games are known for. In that trailer, viewers saw vast open fields populated with familiar Pokémon in a region that mimicked 19th-century Japan, suggesting that this game will be set earlier than previous titles as players are tasked with putting together the region’s...
NME

Xbox boss thinks PlayStation should create a Game Pass competitor

Xbox owners are having a great time this month as Game Pass has kicked off with titles like ‘Mass Effect Legendary Edition’, ‘Spelunky 2’, new horde alien shooter ‘The Anacrusis’, a release date entry to the service for ‘Nobody Saves the World’, and even ‘Rainbow Six Extraction’ is joining Game Pass on January 20th when it comes out. Speaking to IGN, Xbox boss Phill Spencer addressed the rumours that PlayStation might even be following suit with their own similar setup.
nintendoeverything.com

Dying Light 2: Stay Human – Cloud Version delayed

Dying Light 2: Stay Human – Cloud Version has been delayed, meaning the Switch edition won’t be ready to go next month. The game had previously been announced for a February 2, 2022 launch. While that’s still true for all other platforms, it’ll be a significantly longer wait on Nintendo’s console. Techland says it aims to have the Switch version wrapped up “within six months from the original date.”
TechRadar

New Nintendo Switch OLED accessory already has rave reviews

Accessory company Satisfye has released a new third-party grip for the Nintendo Switch OLED and it has already proven to be incredibly popular according to user reviews. The ZenGrip Pro OLED simply adds handles to the console while it is in handheld mode, making it easier and more comfortable to hold since it is otherwise completely flat. It also has two little stands that allow you to rest it at a 90-degree angle on a table.
#Dying Light 2
Nintendo Life

Accessory Maker Satisfye Has Released A New ZenGrip For Nintendo Switch OLED

Since the arrival of the Switch OLED last year, various third-party companies have been busy working on new accessories. Some are brand new products, while other items have been updated to match the dimensions of Nintendo's new model system. With this in mind, accessory company Satisfye has launched a new grip for the Switch OLED, and it's already getting some rave reviews.
addictivetips.com

How to update Minecraft on Nintendo Switch

The Nintendo Switch has been doing exceptionally well as a console. It’s been one of the most popular items to buy during past holiday seasons. New versions of the console have been released and lots of popular game titles are available for it, not least of which is Minecraft.
gameranx.com

Dying Light 2 500 Hour Completion Time Has Been Clarified

Worry not, Dying Light 2 won't be quite as long as originally stated. Dying Light 2 developer Techland lit up the internet over the weekend when it proudly claimed that the game would take 500 hours to complete. Naturally, fans of the series were a little confused and overwhelmed by that number. So much so that Techland has felt the need to clarify the playtime of Dying Light 2 further.
Destructoid

STALKER 2 has been delayed to December

GSC is pushing the game for another seven months of development time. GSC Game World’s next foray into the post-apocalypse needs a little more time in development. S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chernobyl, or STALKER 2, has been delayed out to Dec. 8, 2022. With seven additional months of time...
thegamerhq.com

EXPLORATION ADVENTURE ASTRONEER, NINTENDO SWITCH LANDS ON NINTENDO SWITCH

EXPLORATION ADVENTURE ASTRONEER, NINTENDO SWITCH LANDS ON NINTENDO SWITCH. System Era Softworks just released Astroneer for the Nintendo Switch. It also released a new trailer for the game. Astroneer can be downloaded for $29.99 on the Switch eShop as a 1.3GB file. A physical release will be available in February. The official Astroneer website offers more information.
gamespew.com

Terraria’s “Journey’s End” Update Has Tunnelled its Way Onto Nintendo Switch

Terraria’s “Journey’s End” update is now available on the Nintendo Switch, adding a host of features to the build-em-up. Terraria could be described as a 2D Minecraft, and arrived two years after the latter’s release. However, while there are similarities, Terraria is a more action orientated, to the point where each title offers a different experience. We reviewed the PlayStation 4 version of Terraria few years ago, dubbing it “a great game that is only sometimes held back by its lack of guidance.”
TheSixthAxis

Dying Light 2 trophies have been revealed

Techland’s Dying Light 2: Beyond Human launches on 4th February and ahead of it’s release we have the list of trophies (and we assume, achievements on Xbox) that you can grind for. There are 58 trophies in total but eight of these contain story spoilers so we have not listed them.
gamepur.com

Dying Light 2 has 40,000 lines of dialogue

The zombie RPG Dying Light 2: Stay Human will have approximately 40,000 lines of dialogue, which correlates to 350,000 words in the game. The publisher Techland has announced the news on Twitter, asking potential players, “Are you ready to explore it?”. Releasing on February 4, Techland is promoting that...
gamingbolt.com

Life is Strange: Remastered Collection’s Switch Version Has Been Delayed

Life is Strange fans have had plenty to play of late, with Life is Strange: True Colors having launch just a few months ago. Soon, Life is Strange: Remastered Collection will give fans and newcomers to go back to the series’ earlier games, with remasters of both the original game and Before the Storm.
GAMINGbible

'Dying Light 2' Delayed Up To Six Months, But Only On One Console

After years of anticipation and several delays, Dying Light 2 is finally set to release on all platforms February 4. Or... that was the plan, at least. While Dying Light 2 will meet its release date as intended on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series consoles, PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One, there's one console that will have to wait a little (or a lot) longer for the open-world zombie sequel.
ComicBook

The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time May Have Just Been Upgraded on Nintendo Switch

It looks like the version of The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time that is playable on Nintendo Switch via Nintendo Switch Online may have just received a notable upgrade. When Ocarina of Time first came to Switch Online a couple months back, fans were quick to call out the poor version of the iconic game that Nintendo had made available via the service. This blowback was so severe initially that complaints began trending on social media for quite some time. Now, thanks to what looks like a recent update that rolled out on Nintendo Switch this week, it looks like Nintendo has potentially taken these complaints to heart.
ComicBook

Ghostrunner's Project_Hel DLC Has Been Delayed

Ghostrunner's Project_Hel DLC was intended to release next week, but developers Slipgate Ironworks and One More Level announced a delay earlier today. Instead of releasing January 27th, the DLC will now arrive on March 3rd. The delay was announced via the game's official Twitter account, and it seems to be coming as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. The delay will likely disappoint a lot of fans, but hopefully the extra time will ensure that the game's developers are able to finish without concern over safety issues. The full statement from the team can be found below.
The Independent

10 best Xbox Game Pass Ultimate games, from ‘Halo’ to ‘Hades’

Since its introduction in 2017, Microsoft has offered gamers great value with the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. Much like a Netflix subscription, users can pay a monthly fee to access a library of over 100 titles for playing on Xbox consoles, PC and even via the cloud. Titles such as Halo Infinite and Forza Horizon 5 are currently available through the service and new games are announced on the service on a monthly basis. With the recent news of Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision for a cool $68.7bn (£50.5bn), we can imagine that some of the publisher’s biggest games will also...
d1softballnews.com

Dying Light 2 has been postponed, but only on one platform

It is one of the most anticipated games of the year, and its name is Dying Light 2a game that will also be remembered for its troubled development and numerous referralsto which now another one is added. The game will be an open world not to be missed for all...
The Independent

‘Horizon Forbidden West’: Everything we know so far about the new PS5 and PS4 game

Horizon Forbidden West is one of Sony’s most highly touted exclusives set to come out in 2022, carrying on the story from the previous game Horizon Zero Dawn.The game was initially slated for release during the festive period last year but, like with many other developers, there have been delays caused in part by the pandemic, meaning that the final launch has been pushed back to February.Players will take control of Aloy, a hunter who travels a post-apocalyptic version of the United States that has been overrun by dinosaur-like machines. If the title didn’t give it away, Aloy will be...
