‘Dying Light 2’ has been delayed on Nintendo Switch

Ghostrunner's Project_Hel DLC was intended to release next week, but developers Slipgate Ironworks and One More Level announced a delay earlier today. Instead of releasing January 27th, the DLC will now arrive on March 3rd. The delay was announced via the game's official Twitter account, and it seems to be coming as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. The delay will likely disappoint a lot of fans, but hopefully the extra time will ensure that the game's developers are able to finish without concern over safety issues. The full statement from the team can be found below.
