Video Games

‘Halo Infinite’ Big Team Battle fix hasn’t worked

By Adam Cook
NME
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleAround a week ago NME brought you the news that a patch was in the...

www.nme.com

The Hollywood Reporter

Rovio Unveils New ‘Angry Birds’ Mobile Game

Mobile game company Rovio Entertainment revealed Thursday that new puzzle game Angry Birds Journey is now available on the Apple App Store and Google Play. The pick-up-and-play, story-driven game is designed to be accessible and fun for new players and those familiar with the franchise, first launched in 2009. “The love for the original slingshot gameplay is still strong after 12 years,” said Rovio CEO Alex Pelletier-Normand. “Today, with the global launch of Angry Birds Journey, we’re happy to present to players an all-new Angry Birds experience that puts the slingshot at center stage.” He goes on to say that the game is “much different from the classic games in its updated and streamlined gameplay,” but features familiar iconic characters from the franchise — that includes two animated feature films as well as multiple games, and later this month will also see a longform animated series land on Netflix. Rovio, both a developer and a publisher, is based in Finland and operates multiple game studios. View the trailer for Angry Birds Journey below.
The Independent

‘Pokémon Legends: Arceus’: Release date, how to pre-order and have new features been leaked

Game Freak is coming strong into 2022 with a brand new Pokémon game due at the end of January. First announced in February of last year during a Nintendo Direct event, fans were treated to a brand-new trailer that promised the open-world gameplay of Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild along with classic monster-catching action the games are known for. In that trailer, viewers saw vast open fields populated with familiar Pokémon in a region that mimicked 19th-century Japan, suggesting that this game will be set earlier than previous titles as players are tasked with putting together the region’s...
NME

Xbox boss thinks PlayStation should create a Game Pass competitor

Xbox owners are having a great time this month as Game Pass has kicked off with titles like ‘Mass Effect Legendary Edition’, ‘Spelunky 2’, new horde alien shooter ‘The Anacrusis’, a release date entry to the service for ‘Nobody Saves the World’, and even ‘Rainbow Six Extraction’ is joining Game Pass on January 20th when it comes out. Speaking to IGN, Xbox boss Phill Spencer addressed the rumours that PlayStation might even be following suit with their own similar setup.
NME

‘Dying Light 2’ has been delayed on Nintendo Switch

Due for release on February 4th, ‘Dying Light 2 Stay Human’ is one of the first huge releases coming to consoles and PC of 2022. It’s been in development for a few years now, but one of the most surprising things about it is that it was also supposedly coming to Nintendo Switch, despite looking pretty high-end, visuals wise. Well that version is in fact going to be running via the cloud, and it’s just been delayed by six months.
dbltap.com

How to Get the Disruptor in Halo Infinite

Looking to cause a shock on the battlefield? You might be wondering how to get the Disruptor in Halo Infinite. The Disruptor is an electric-based pistol which made its debut in Halo Infinite. While pistols can often be an overlooked weapon in many games, the Disruptor certainly has its own special uses. As a fast-firing "shock weapon," this pistol is great at taking down vehicles. It's can disable a vehicle after just seven shots, firing a bolt of electricity from its muzzle.
stevivor.com

Halo Infinite BTB fix coming soon, says 343 Industries

A Halo Infinite BTB (Big Team Battle) fix is on the way, developer 343 Industries has recently confirmed. Issues plaguing the 12v12 mode popped up before the Christmas break, and 343 was unable to rectify them before a break of its own. “As you know, we’ve been dealing with some...
PC Gamer

Halo Infinite is great, but I can't stand playing it

Halo Infinite does a lot right. It's the best feeling Halo that 343 has put out, a return to form that sports a phenomenal weapon sandbox, a lovingly nostalgic aesthetic, and a grappling hook that might even rival Titanfall 2's. By all reasonable metrics, Halo Infinite is pretty bloody great.
dexerto.com

Viral Halo Infinite TikTok has “amazing idea” to improve AI bundles

Halo Infinite players have been captivated by an “amazing” new idea to improve AI bundles after new viral TikTok clips showcased a handful of crossover suggestions. Halo Infinite’s microtransaction model hasn’t been the most popular thing since multiplayer servers came online. Limitations on Spartan customization means players have to fork out hard-earned cash just to unlock a standard coat of blue paint.
SlashGear

The fix for a very frustrating Halo Infinite multiplayer bug is on the way

For weeks now, Halo Infinite players have been grappling with a very frustrating bug when queueing for the game’s Big Team Battle mode. 343 Industries has tried to fix the problem a couple of times, but it persists to this day. Thankfully, it seems that 343 Industries has finally gotten to the root of the issue, and a fix for … Continue reading
firstsportz.com

Will Halo Infinite cosmetics now be cheaper?

Since Halo Infinite’s multiplayer was released in November of last year, the free-to-play shooter’s cosmetics and microtransactions have been heavily criticized and debated, with many feeling the prices on in-game items are too high. According to 343 Industries, things are about to change. Starting next week on Tuesday Jan. 18, players can expect reduced prices on cosmetic items in the store as well as some other welcomed changes, too.
dotesports.com

Halo Infinite developer 343 promises to address ranked cheaters, Big Team Battle in first 2022 community update

Despite a successful launch in November to much praise, Halo Infinite’s first few months on the market have been mired by a myriad of issues plaguing its multiplayer component. With the holidays behind us and the majority of 343 Industries back at work, community director Brian “ske7ch” Jarrard posted the first update on its current plans to the Halo Waypoint forums.
gamingintel.com

Halo Infinite Cheating Fix Coming in February 2022

Halo Infinite cheaters are running rampant, but a fix for cheating should be arriving in February 2022. One of the biggest issues with launching a Free to Play title is that it attracts cheaters in droves. Just take a look at Warzone which, despite its new anti-cheat, has an influx of hackers ruining the game.
gamingintel.com

Halo Infinite Desync Fix is Being Investigated

Developer 343 Industries is finally looking to fix the frustrating desync that is causing issues in Halo infinite multiplayer lobbies. Halo fans are absolutely loving the fast-paced multiplayer mode in Infinite so far. However, there are still a few issues that developer 343 Industries has to iron out in upcoming updates.
thenerdstash.com

Halo Infinite: The Best Controller Settings

Halo Infinite is available on Xbox One and Xbox Series X consoles and was released on PC day one. Because Halo has always been predominantly a console shooter, the vast majority of its fans will have grown up with a controller, which should be the case with Halo Infinite as well, which supports both Xinput controllers and cross-play between consoles and PC. If you’re an Xbox user or PC owner who prefers to play with a pad instead of a keyboard and mouse, here’s a quick guide for the best Halo Infinite controller settings.
